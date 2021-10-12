CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A&W Returns to Hot Springs! What About Texarkana?

By Mario Garcia
 8 days ago
I was in Hot Springs recently when I noticed an A&W right off the loop and immediately it began bringing back memories of when Texarkana used to have two A&W's. Back in the 60s and 70s, the A&W Root Beer stand was located at the corner of Hickory and 9th Street. It was a place where teenagers gathered and cruised around on the weekend, reminding me a lot of Mel's in the movie American Grafitti. I guess you could say, it was that era's Sonic Drive-In. You would pull up in a stall and wait for the carhop to come out and take your order, no red buttons to push back then. One of their signature drinks of course was their famous root beer served in a cold Frosted Glass mug, so delicious. When I was a kid my mother would always buy me and my brother a baby mug to take home, I've still got one somewhere. Sure you can buy their root beer in a can or bottle but it's just not the same as getting that fresh frosty mug taste.

