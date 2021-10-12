‘Teaching Them How to Go to Hell’: NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson Calls Transgender Rights Movement ‘Demonic’

Christian nationalist Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is under fire after Right Wing Watch posted a clip of him speaking Asbury Baptist Church in Seagrove, North Carolina, ranting that Christians must take control of public schools because children are being abused by being taught “filth.”“There’s no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth,” Robinson said during his remarks in June.North Carolina Lt.