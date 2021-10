When schools began the fall semester of 2020 – six months after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic – many of them reported a significant decline in student enrollment. Federal education data shows that public school enrollment dropped 3% compared to the previous year. That means roughly 1.5 million students exited the U.S. public education system. To better understand these enrollment declines, we analyzed school enrollment records for every student in the state of Michigan. This deep dive focused not only on how the pandemic affected the number of kids enrolled in public schools – both traditional and charter...

