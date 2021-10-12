Connecticut Begins Soft Launch Of Online Sports Gambling

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut is testing online sports gambling.

The seven-day soft launch starts Tuesday with 750 patrons within the state able to place bets online.

Starting out, customers will only be allowed to make bets during certain times of the day — 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, and from 12 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

Betting will be allowed 24 hours a day for the remainder of the soft launch.