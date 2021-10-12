CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

Monmouth County, N.J. Officials Give CBS2 Tutorial On How Early In-Person Voting Will Work

By Vanessa Murdock
FORT LEE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote in New Jersey , and the state is rolling out the details for early in-person voting.

It’s a new option for voters.

Back in March, Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation mandating early in-person voting in the state beginning with the 2021 general election.

On Tuesday, Monmouth County election officials offered a show and tell on how early, in-person voting will work.

For nine days leading up to Election Day, in-person early voting will be an option in the Garden State.

“It means more ways and more days to vote in person in New Jersey,” County Clerk Christine Hanlon told CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock.

READ MORE : Election Day Guide For Voters In New Jersey

Hanlon said there are now three — in person on Election Day, early mail-in voting, and early in-person voting on voting machines, which is new for the 2021 general election.

“This voting procedure will take place not in the normal election district that you would expect on Election Day. These locations are specially designated for early in-person voting,” Hanlon said.

There are 10 in Monmouth County.

“Anyone from anywhere in the county, provided you are a registered voter, can vote in any one of these early voting locations,” Hanlon said.

“We have every reason to believe that easing access to the ballot will enhance voter turnout rates in all age groups,” said Elizabeth Matto, an associate research professor at Rutgers University’s Eagleton Institute of Politics.

To make in-person early voting possible, each county purchased new voting technology — e-Poll books and scanners.

“I want Monmouth County residents to know that we are committed and we committed $12 million to the new voting systems to ensure voting is seamless and protected,” said Tom Armone, the country’s director of commissioners.

“It will be a very different experience for voters,” Hanlon said.

In part, Hanlon said, because state law mandates that electronic poll books must be used for early voting and voting on Election Day. So, goodbye paper poll books. Give your Johnny Hancock and you’ll get a card. Insert it and the voting machine will show your appropriate ballot. Make your selections and they’ll be highlighted. Print your ballot and confirm you choices, and, voila, the paper trail is created. Don’t forget to cast your ballot.

Early in-person voting this year runs from Oct. 23-31, Monday through Saturday from at least 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from at least 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

How will early in-person voting affect election results? Results will be secured and not tabulated until polls close on Election Day.

Community Policy