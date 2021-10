Third-quarter earnings for the casino industry kick off today and one firm expects a strong showing in Las Vegas for both the third and fourth quarters and into 2022. Morgan Stanley issued a note to investors today citing the first two months of third-quarter gaming data in Nevada being “remarkably strong for Las Vegas, with Strip volumes up 26% versus 2019 and Las Vegas locals up 12%. Our channel checks suggest activity levels for September were not as strong as July/August, but still above 2019 levels, which translates to the third quarter running ahead of our prior forecasts.”

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO