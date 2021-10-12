CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

US-Apple-Books-Top-10

By The Associated Press
harrisondaily.com
 10 days ago

Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher) 1. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles - 9780735222373 - (Penguin Publishing Group) This item is

harrisondaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
harrisondaily.com

US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

1. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking) 2. “The Wish” by Nicholas sparks (Grand Central Publishing) This item is available in full to subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log into your subscriber account, or purchase a new subscription.
SHOPPING
arlingtonmagazine.com

10 Books to Read in October

As the weather continues to cool and the nights get longer, October is the perfect time to curl up and read your way through a stack of good books. From hotly anticipated sequels and rock memoirs to tales of truffle hunters and searching for one’s identity, here are ten picks for your fall reading list.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isbn#Penguin Publishing Group
Daily Mail

TikTok star is shocked to discover Amazon has more than 3,000 recordings of her stored from her Echo speakers, as well as a list of her contacts and her LOCATION

A TikTok star was left shocked, after discovering Amazon had more than 3,000 recordings of her voice from an Echo speaker, including her location and contacts. The data privacy campaigner, who goes by the username @my.data.not.yours, asked Amazon to send all data it has on her, including from smart speakers.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
KMTV 3 News Now

Interview with Omahan/Netflix show creator

"The Baby-Sitters Club" is a beloved book series, which sold millions of copies, and follows a group of young women who start a babysitting business. Now, it's a hit award-winning show on Netflix. The show's creator Rachel Shukert is from Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
AFP

First wave of pandemic novels hits Frankfurt fair

This week's Frankfurt book fair, the world's oldest and largest, brings with it the first wave of pandemic novels. But are readers ready to relive coronavirus and lockdown life through fictional characters? Some of the best-known authors have pandemic tales on the way, with Jodi Picoult finding inspiration in a tourist stranded abroad, while Margaret Atwood is teaming up with the likes of Dave Eggers and John Grisham on a "collaborative novel" about Manhattan residents thrown together by lockdown. "We members of the human race have been through a very difficult time here on planet Earth, and it's not over yet," Atwood told the Frankfurt fair via video link on Tuesday. "Already the writers have begun to bear witness," said the Canadian author, who is editing the novel "Fourteen Days: An Unauthorised Gathering", scheduled for release in 2022.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
harrisondaily.com

Facebook says it will pay French publishers for news content

PARIS (AP) — Facebook said Thursday that it has struck a deal with a group of French publishers to pay for links to their news stories that are shared by people on the social network. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
BUSINESS
harrisondaily.com

Rosamund Pike to narrate audiobook of 'The Eye of the World'

NEW YORK (AP) — Rosamund Pike, who stars in the Amazon Prime Video series based on Robert Jordan's “The Wheel of Time" books, also took on the epic task of narrating the audio edition of the late …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have...
ENTERTAINMENT
harrisondaily.com

Review: 'Ron's Gone Wrong' has the movie code all jumbled

There's a clear message in the new film “Ron’s Gone Wrong” and that message is to stop watching films like “Ron’s Gone Wrong.”. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either...
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

The Streaming Essentials: A personal Top 10 you can watch right now on Hulu, HBO Max, Netflix, Peacock, Apple TV+ and more

AM/PM’s slogan is “too much good stuff,” but that would make a much more appropriate commentary for the state of streaming services right now, as there are now nine major platforms offering a wide variety of content, an often-overwhelming challenge for the average viewer who just wants to find something good to watch.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Apple TV+’s ‘Invasion’: TV Review

There are few things I enjoy more than a good setup. I loved the beginning of Lost, when it was all questions and no attempted explanations. I like the step-ups in Stephen King books, when everything is creepy and weird and insinuating, more than the conclusions when he decides to either burn everything down or randomly introduce a character whose apparent disability is actually magic. I think the first 45 minutes of War of the Worlds is one of the best things Steven Spielberg has ever directed, and when people mention that they hate the ending, I can usually pretend not...
TV & VIDEOS
The Associated Press

US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

1. “The Wish” by Nicholas sparks (Grand Central Publishing) 2. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner) 3. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty (Henry Holt and Co.) 4. “The Jailhouse Lawyer” by Patterson/Allen (Little, Brown) 5. “The Last Graduate” by Naomi Novik (Del Rey) 6. “The Santa Suit” by...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Miami Herald

US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

1. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing) 2. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doer (Scribner) 3. “Peril” by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa (Simon & Schuster) 4. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty (Henry Holt and Co.) 5. “The Last Graduate” by Naomi Novik (Del Rey) 6. “Feeding...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
KAAL-TV

US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

3. American Psycho (Uncut Version) 5. Donnie Darko (Anniversary Special Edition)
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy