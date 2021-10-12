CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Apple sets date for 'Unleashed' event - new Macs incoming

By Dan Grabham Follow @dangrabham
Stuff.tv
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has set the date for a further event where it's expected that it will reveal new Macs. Primarily these are expected to be the MacBook Pro 14 and 16-inch. But there have been rumours that we'll see different colours come to the MacBook Air range and the invite seems to hint at that with a blue colour.

www.stuff.tv

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
Stuff.tv

Which iPhone is best for you? Every available Apple phone compared

New year, new iPhone. If only it was that simple when it came to choosing which Apple handset to spend your hard-earned sterling on. See, while the latest models in Apple’s smartphone line-up undoubtedly offer the ultimate outright performance, they don’t necessarily represent the best value for everyone. Dial back the clock a year or two and you might find a phone that’s perfectly capable for your needs, at a price that’s better for your wallet.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Apple schedules event for Oct. 18, new Apple M1X Macs expected

It has been almost a month since the last Apple launch event which was for the iPhone 13 series and new iPad models. Apple has now announced that it will be holding another hardware launch this month, specifically on October 18. The Apple event is expected to be for the...
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2021: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention different price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G | Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone | US Version 5G Price: $799.99 Buy Now There are a...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imac Pro#Mac Pro#Intel
BGR.com

Apple AirPods 3: Everything you need to know

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Apple’s AirPods changed the headphone world. Sure, there were quite a few true wireless headphones before the AirPods, but AirPods made them much more popular. AirPods 2 improved on the originals with better sound quality and wireless charging. Now, Apple has finally unveiled the third-generation AirPods. Not only should the headphones sound better, but they also offer a number of new features that make them better than ever. Excited about AirPods 3? Here’s everything you need to know about Apple’s latest wireless earbuds. AirPods 3...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Apple kept one of the best new iPhone 13 Pro Max features a secret

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Rumors claimed that every iPhone 13 model would feature a larger battery. The new handsets would be slightly thicker, which would help Apple increase the battery capacity. The rumors turned out to be accurate. From mini to Pro Max, every iPhone 13 model has a larger battery pack than its predecessor. Also, they’re all 0.25mm thicker than their iPhone 12 predecessors. The reviews that followed proved all iPhone 13 models feature remarkable battery life, especially the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Real-life tests...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Apple macOS Monterey: Everything we know so far

Apple’s macOS received a major overhaul last year with macOS Big Sur, which brought the Mac experience closer to iOS than ever. That doesn’t mean, however, that Apple is done improving on the Mac’s operating system — and the company announced the new macOS Monterey at its annual Worldwide Developer Conference. MacOS Monterey, also known as macOS 12, brings a series of new improvements to the Mac as a whole, including better integration with the iPad, and features that are also coming to the iPhone. Currently, the operating system is in public beta, which basically means that it’s still being refined and...
COMPUTERS
starkinsider.com

Trendspotting: New 2021 MacBooks incoming – Apple sets October 18 event date

UPDATE: Reports now indicating potential parts shortage for the iPhone 13 (Barron’s). Also see: Apple stock slips on report chip shortage may impede iPhone production (MarketWatch). Will be even more interesting to watch for pricing and availability information at next week’s MacBook launch. Will it too be impacted?. “Unleashed.”. It’s...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
The Independent

Apple launches $19 ‘polishing cloth’ for its computers

Apple has released its latest product: a new cleaning cloth for its displays.At $19 or the same in pounds, it is much more expensive than many competitors. On Amazon, for instance, one seller is offering 20 microfibre cleaning clothes for just £6.69.But it claims to offer special features above and beyond any normal cleaning cloth – and Apple warns that using any other kind of cloth on its £5,499 displays could damage them.As with any other Apple product, it can be bought directly from the Apple Store, where it has its own listing. Like other Apple products, it includes its own...
ELECTRONICS
Cheddar News

Apple Unleashed Mac Announcements Could Sustain Tech Giant Into 2022

Angelo Zino, a senior equity analyst at CFRA Research, joined Cheddar to talk about whether or not Apple’s new line of products is enough to continue driving up demand for goods from the tech giant. He noted that some features Apple is rolling out is “a major overhaul of the Mac product line.” Apple is reintroducing HDMI ports on Macs and iMacs, headphone jacks, and SD card readers, which Zino said is a selling point for customers. "At least on the PC side of things, I think some of these new announcements will allow them to sustain some of those elevated levels as well as maybe continue to take some market share in the coming quarters," Zino said.
TECHNOLOGY
Variety

Apple Music Is Launching a Voice-Only Siri Plan for $4.99 per Month

Apple is introducing a new Apple Music plan — available exclusively through Siri — which will be half the price of its regular individual plan, aimed at driving up sales of Siri-enabled devices. Apple Music Voice will cost $4.99/month, launching in 17 countries this fall. It will let listeners launch any song (choosing from more than 90 million tracks), pick from hundreds of preset playlists, and access Apple Music Radio using only Siri voice commands, with full playback controls including unlimited song-skipping through Siri, the tech giant announced. (Users will be able to use the Apple Music app to control, but...
TECHNOLOGY
Stuff.tv

Realme’s smooth-scrolling 8i goes 120Hz for less

Until 120Hz mobile displays came along, the smoothest thing known to the human race was Tom Jones. Like 120Hz screens, the Welsh crooner doesn’t normally come cheap (just ask him to play your New Year’s Eve party) so Realme’s 8i (€199) is something of an anomaly in the world of slick stuff. As well as that velvety refresh rate, the 8i’s 6.6in FHD+ display has a 90.8% screen-to-body ratio, with a 5000mAh battery that Realme reckons will keep it trucking for up to 40 hours. Power is provided by a Helio G96 processor, which is a joint venture between Realme and Mediatek, and its 4GB of RAM can be upgraded to 7GB if you think you’re going to need some extra oomph. Round the back you’ll find a 50MP main camera and a pair of 2MP sensors, one for macro shots and one for depth, but you’ll probably be too busy admiring the silky screen on the front to use any of them.
ELECTRONICS
Stuff.tv

Apple’s third-generation AirPods have a new look and pinch a few Pro features

From morning commuters and Hollywood A-listers, to Olympic skateboarders and quite possibly your otherwise gadget-phobic grandmother, there’s nobody you’d be surprised to see wearing a pair of AirPods. Apple’s bright white buds are so popular that it has been very relaxed about making new ones, with the second generation AirPods first launching over two and half years ago. It’s not surprising, then, that the third generation AirPods (£169) can be considered a pretty significant update. Featuring a new contoured design with a shorter stem, IPX4 sweat and water resistance and the same force sensor controls found in the AirPods Pro, plus a new custom driver, the everyman AirPods have closed the gap on their more premium alternative. They also get the Pro’s Adaptive EQ feature and spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, as well as support for Dolby Atmos with Apple Music. Like before, the AirPods pair with all your Apple devices at once when you first set them up, and battery life is now an improved six hours on a full charge, with a five-minute charge giving you up to an hour of use. The new charging case supports MagSafe charging too. They’re on sale from next week, with the older, cheaper model set to stick around a bit longer too.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy