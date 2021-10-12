Halloween Events in Bozeman 2021

Halloween activities in Bozeman get an early start and continue through October, culminating in a weekend full of haunts, thrills, and fun with friends. This year, there are new activities on the docket – from ghost hunting with Bozeman’s Paranormal Society to conducting spooky experiments at the Montana Science Center, there’s a way for people of all ages and interests to enjoy the holiday. Mark your calendars – October is looking to be a good one!