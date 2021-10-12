Paper towels and toilet paper are limited in CT as shortage hits U.S.

It’s happened to all of us – you only realize that you’ve run out of toilet paper once it’s too late. There is also a plethora of choices, which makes it difficult to figure out what is the most effective and environmentally friendly choice for your bathroom needs. Being able to subscribe to a service that guarantees a regular supply of toilet paper, which is also kind to the environment, is a real benefit. Thankfully, just such a service exists, eliminating the problem of toilet paper supply in your household and helping you feel better about using paper in such a way, too.

