It was a fast start for New London in Wayland on Tuesday and the Tiger volleyball program took down WACO in four sets for a Southeast Iowa Super Conference win. The Tigers (19-11) managed the league victory with set scores of 25-16, 25-13, 23-25, and 25-12. Ellah Kissell had 12 kills and 23 digs for the Warriors. Grace Coble recorded 22 assists and seven kills while Jocelyn Fulton had 31 digs. The team was successful on 95% of their serves and registered nine aces.

WAYLAND, IA ・ 14 DAYS AGO