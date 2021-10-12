Paper towels and toilet paper are limited in CT as shortage hits U.S.

Even if you often roll through the McDonald's drive-thru, you're likely not aware of just how closely the chain is keeping an eye (and ear) on you while you're there. According to a recent viral TikTok post by a McDonald's employee in New Zealand, the drive-thru employees are getting a pretty clear audio broadcast from your car while you're waiting in line for your food. In a since-deleted video that was viewed over 320,000 times before disappearing, user @charlton.a claimed that McDonald's workers can "hear everything" you and your fellow passengers are saying in your car, even when their microphones are off.

