Connecticut State

Paper towels and toilet paper are limited in CT as shortage hits U.S.

By Andrew DaRosa
Stamford Advocate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConnecticut is feeling the effects of a nationwide shortage of household paper products, such as paper towels and toilet paper. "The factors pressuring supply chains and inflation include port delays, container shortages, COVID disruptions, shortages on various components, raw materials and ingredients, labor cost pressures and truck and driver shortages," Costco CFO Richard Galanti said according to CNN reporting. "Various major brands are requesting longer lead times, and in some cases, difficulty in finding drivers and trucks on short notice."

