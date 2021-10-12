CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Highlights on the anniversary of Morning News Now

NBC News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Best Face Mask for Air Travel in 2021. Plastic Surgeon: “Do This To Fill In Wrinkles At Home” (Here’s How)

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
1011now.com

Good News Friday on 10/11 This Morning

It's National Pretzel Month. Registered Dietitian Amber Pankonin provided a quick and easy pretzel recipe which can be found at stirlist.com. Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau. 10/11 This Morning Featured Pet. Updated: 5 hours ago. Meet Ponderosa! You can schedule an adoption appointment by calling...
LINCOLN, NE
AFP

Walking on 'Air': New York's newest skyscraper attraction

What does it feel like to hover over 1,000 feet (300 meters) in the air? A new tourist attraction opening in New York this week tries to answer that question. "Air," an art installation by artist Kenzo Digital, opens Thursday inside the recently completed One Vanderbilt tower, now the Big Apple's fourth-highest tower. An elevator that is all glass, including the floor, takes thrill seekers up the side of the building in Midtown Manhattan to 1,200 feet in just 42 seconds. There, they step out onto three floors of glass and mirrors that offer spectacular views but also aim to distort one's sense of where they are, leaving them with a feeling they are floating.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrinkles#Beverly Hills#Undo#Plastic Surgeon#Sonovia
Corsicana Daily Sun

Business News: Eagle's Nest celebrates first anniversary

The Eagle's Nest Play to Learn Center in Mildred celebrated its one year anniversary this week, on Oct. 13. Deb Tamez (Mrs. T), Owner/Director, of The Eagle's Nest opened this nature and play based preschool program last fall during the pandemic. The program opened with just a handful of students....
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Air Travel
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
weatherboy.com

Americans Prepare for Major Earthquake Event on October 21

The International Shake-Out is set for Thursday, October 21 and Americans are preparing for the 10:21 am local time drill. Each year, millions of people “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” in The Great ShakeOut, the world’s largest earthquake drill. People are encouraged to participate in the drill wherever they are since major earthquakes may happen anywhere people live, work, or travel. The purpose of the ShakeOut is to practice how to protect ourselves and for everyone to become better prepared. The goal of the drill is to prevent a major earthquake from becoming a catastrophe. Thousands of state and local organizations are participating in the drill ranging from state governments to local schools and hospitals. An estimated 27 million people have said they plan to participate in this year’s drill, with over 13 million from the United States alone.
ENVIRONMENT
Indy100

Eye tricking ‘illusion dress’ goes viral on TikTok

Women are losing their minds over an optical illusion dress that appears to be able to take inches off their waist.Fashion Nova’s dress creation is able to trick the eye due to the flattering black, white and brown vertical-lined pattern.The front tie design, which is sewn into both sides, also brings the illusion together to create the popular hourglass shape.Of course, it was the perfect outfit to go viral and did so after TikToker Jem (@xojemian) shared a video of herself wearing the dress she bought from the fashion brand.In the video, which now has 2.7m views and over...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

American among six tortured, shot and burned in massacre at Costa Rica cattle and coffee farm

An American cattle and coffee farmer found dead with his five farm hands at a ranch in Costa Rica had been trying to sell his property to return to the United States and be closer to family.Stephen Paul Sandusky, 61, was a United States citizen and Costa Rica resident, according to the US Embassy in the Central American country.The former Florida resident retired to a farm in Llano Bonito de Buenos Aires de Puntarenas, about 40km north of the country’s southern border with Panama.He listed the property for $1.8m in 2019 to return to the US, but the Covid pandemic...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Texas mother-of-two delivers her own baby in a gas station BATHROOM after assuming she just urgently needed to use the toilet

A Texas woman gave birth in a gas station bathroom stall after assuming her stomach discomfort was just an urge to use the toilet. Kaitlyn Fullerton, 22, and her husband Sergio Mancera, 24, were excitedly awaiting the arrival of their second child this summer but assumed they still had some time left while driving home from Victoria to Houston.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy