Disney Is Making a Movie About the Creation of Disneyland

By Matt Singer
 8 days ago
It’s already “The Happiest Place on Earth,” but at this point we might want to add a second nickname: “The Most Mythologized Theme Park Ever.”. Disney+ already has a variety of programs about the creation of Disneyland and various other Disney parks available to stream, like Behind the Attraction and The Imagineering Story. They also have several of the vintage Disneyland television show episodes from the 1950s about the park’s development. Clearly, it’s something their audience has an appetite for. And now the streaming service is making a historical fiction film about “Walt Disney’s journey to building Disneyland.”

