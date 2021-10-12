Art Talks: Shakeera Thomas, My Grandmothers Masala Brick: The Art of Making Roti & Dhal Puri

ART IS NOT A MIRROR HELD UP TO REALITY, BUT A HAMMER WITH WHICH TO SHAPE IT—Bertolt Brecht. Against the backdrop of a culture in crisis, THE ART OF MAKING IT (former working title BEGINNING OF THE END) follows a diverse cast of young artists at defining moments in their careers to explore whether the art world ecosystem meant to nurture them is actually failing them. Are we at risk of losing the creative voices of a new generation as universities, galleries and museums are facing cataclysmic changes ? Or are we on the verge of rewriting history, expanding access and making art more accessible for all as outdated models are being rethought?

