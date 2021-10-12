CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Art Talks: Shakeera Thomas, My Grandmothers Masala Brick: The Art of Making Roti & Dhal Puri

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us as artist Shakeera Thomas shares her artistic story while demonstrating the process of using her grandmothers masala brick—a grinding kitchen tool that has been passed down for five generations and used by her ancestors to grind spices. This introspective talk will provide insight on Shakeera’s artistic journey as a crochet artist and accessory designer, while unearthing the directed impact her ancestry and Guyanese culture has on her work. Before participants leave, they will have the opportunity to savor (individually wrapped) homemade Dhal Puri and Roti.

