CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Design

Art Talks: Robert Wolfkill, Designing Interiors: The Art of Fine Furniture

palmbeachculture.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom design to milling to finishing, Robert Wolfkill creates fine wooden furniture pieces that are made to last for generations. Join us as professional furniture designer, Robert Wolfkill, shares with us his current and past works, design process and story in a visual art talk session.

www.palmbeachculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
designertrapped.com

Bedroom Wall Art: Top Designer Picks

Your bedroom is your sanctuary! Make it beautiful with art that you love. These top designer picks for bedroom wall art are stylish finishing touches to complete your bedroom. Your bedroom should feel beautiful and like a place you want to rest! I think often people put their bedroom at the end of the renovation list since not a lot of guests see it on the regular. But I think that you should move it up the to-do list and create a space that you love for YOU! Choose bedroom wall art that completes your design and makes you feel happy AND peaceful.
INTERIOR DESIGN
arcamax.com

Art of Design: Let There Be Light

When I walk into a room, I always tend to run to the window to either see the view or take a look at the light coming into the room and seeing how the room looks from that vantage point. I've always been this way. It's amazing how much lighting can change your perception of a room. If you don't get what I am saying, walk out of any room and walk back in look toward the window -- you will notice the room looks darker. Then if you walk toward the window and look at the room, it should appear lighter and brighter.
INTERIOR DESIGN
the-saleroom.com

Fine & Decorative Arts

You’re currently pending approval by the auctioneer. In the meantime you can continue to place bids from the lot page which will be accepted once you’re approved. A 19th Century Calvert ivory chess set, in natural and faded grey opposing colouring, the pure white king stamped Calvert, Maker, 189 Fleet St, Lo...
DESIGN
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND Living Arts and Crafts Show: Boards By Design

Chances are when you pull out a cutting board to chop up a vegetable, or grab a tray to create a charcuterie board that will impress your guests, you probably don’t give much thought to the wood you’re using. Thankfully, you don’t have to, because the craftsman standing next to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture#Design Process
coveteur.com

This Colorful West Austin Home Is Full of Furniture That Doubles as Art

Crossing the threshold of Sheila Youngblood's West Austin home is like realizing what the inside of an artist's brain must look like. What at first glance may appear as a slightly cacophonous cabinet of curiosities, actually boasts a throughline of cultivated style. That connective tissue comes not only from the head, but the heart of the aesthete.
INTERIOR DESIGN
thelaurelofasheville.com

Shop Talk: Cheryl Keefer Fine Art

In 2000, Cheryl Keefer attended a wedding in Asheville, fell in love with the city and relocated soon after. She opened her second-floor studio in the Warehouse Studios building in the River Arts District (RAD) in 2011. “I regularly get to speak with and encourage artists, young and old, who visit the studio,” says Keefer. “Painting and talking with folks is what I was created to do.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
TrendHunter.com

Top 100 Art & Design Trends in October

Eco-conscious concepts, bold architecture, and post-pandemic innovations dominated the October 2021 art and design trends. AI-enabled tiny homes, electric SUVs, shapeshifting motorcycles, and luxury homeware collections were all released this month. A standout theme within this collection comes from the recurrence of eco-friendly architectural designs. GAS Architectures' opened its bamboo-based...
DESIGN
Odessa American

Ellen Noël Art Museum Fine Arts Connection Tours

The Ellen Noël Art Museum is hosting their second week of Fine Arts Connection tours which grant ECISD third graders the opportunity to tour the museum’s exhibitions, participate in group activities and take part in arts and crafts and other educational lessons. On Monday morning, third grade students from Burleson Elementary School were able to visit the museum as part of Fine Art Connections and view the museum’s displays. The Fine Arts Connection Program lasts through December and educators can find more information on the Ellen Noël Art Musuem’s website.
MUSEUMS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Design
NewsBreak
Interior Design
whereyat.com

Sound of Cinema: Jon Vogl and the Art of Sound Design

On a huge theater sized screen inside a dimly lit, spacious studio, soundless movie images roll while Jon Vogl sits behind his control station. His gaze is fixed upon the images before him, his ears preened. Vogl is a New Orleans based director of sound and the owner and operator of Apex Post Production. He runs a team of sound engineers who deliver post-production audio for movies that are produced locally in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
unothegateway.com

New art exhibit opens in Weber Fine Arts Gallery

A new art exhibit “Behind the Fields” by Melissa Leandro will open on Oct. 8 in the Weber Fine Arts Gallery and will be on display until Nov. 11. Melissa Leandro, originally from Miami, FL, pursued her passion for art over ten years ago when she decided to move to Chicago and attend School of the Art Institute of Chicago. At first, Leandro thought she wanted to pursue photography as a career, but quickly changed her mind when she discovered weaving.
VISUAL ART
pasadenanow.com

Anatomy Sessions with Visual Arts and Design Academy

Its that time of year! Anatomy sessions with Visual Arts and Design Academy (VADA)’s resident skeleton “Vincent Van Bohn”. VADA seniors are just getting started on some life size skeleton drawings. “And yes in this second pic, he may or may not be drawn wearing high heels:)”. The Visual Arts...
PASADENA, CA
TrendHunter.com

Artfully Designed Vintage Jackets

OAMC continues to add to its Fall/Winter 2021 roster with the recent unveiling of the notable Cyanotype Liner jacket with an artful touch. The jacket has an applied cotton-silk patchwork detail at the back of the design featuring a cyanotype artwork. It is accompanied by a quote from American philosopher Henry David Thoreau.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
palmbeachculture.com

Art Talks: Caren Hackman, Being Open to Change

Join us as artist Caren Hackman, shares her current work of art, her process and personal connection to family gathering and harvest. This talk is in conjunction with the Main Gallery exhibition, Gathering.
VISUAL ART
valdostatoday.com

VSU celebrates Art, Design Foundations students with exhibition

The Valdosta State University Dedo Maranville Fine Arts Gallery celebrates the work of 100 up-and-coming student-artists with Make/Mark, the Department of Art & Design’s third annual Foundations Art Exhibition. Make/Mark features 134 works completed by student-artists studying ART 1010: Drawing I, ART 1011: Drawing II, ART 1020: Two-Dimensional Design, ART...
VALDOSTA, GA
The Guardian

Pathway Leader MA Fine Art Computational Arts

The post-holder will be expected to undertake Pathway Leadership of the MA Fine Art Computational Arts, which is one of six pathways that comprise the MA Fine Art programme. You will be responsible for a group of students’ academic teaching, pastoral support, progress and attendance, maintaining records and liaising with colleagues as appropriate.
VISUAL ART
visitbeloit.com

Gallery Talks at Beloit Art Center

Join us for Gallery Talks this Wednesday! Beloit Art Center invites you to join us for our upcoming Gallery Talks on Wednesday, October 13th. Gallery Talks are informal, free and open to the public. These discussions allow participants to engage directly with the works of art through talks led by the artist. It allows the viewer go behind-the-scenes and understand the art through the eyes of the artist. The first Gallery Talk will be held at NOON and will feature both October Artists, Photographer Steve Edwards of the Main Gallery and Painter Creswell D’Sylva, whose work is featured in the Bell Gallery. The second Gallery Talk is at 6:00 PM and is being hosted by the Beloit Art Center Photography Club as part of their monthly meeting. This talk will focus specifically on Steve Edwards photographic work. Steve will be discussing and answering questions about the images featured in the exhibit, and the different techniques he uses to communicate and make a connection with the viewer. Beloit Art Center Members and the community are encouraged to attend one or both talks, as the content will vary slightly at each event. For more information about Steve and Creswell, please continue reading. If you have any questions, please email info@beloitartcenter.com or call the Beloit Art Center gallery at 608-313-9083.
VISUAL ART
towntopics.com

“Talk to Me” Joint Exhibit at Arts Council

“BLUE CRYSTALS REVISITED NO. 8”: This work by Janet Filomeno is part of “Talk to Me,” her joint exhibition with Katherine Parker, on view at the Arts Council of Princeton October 16 through November 20. An opening reception is Saturday, October 16 from 3 to 5 p.m. The Arts Council...
PRINCETON, NJ
Thousand Oaks Acorn

Brush up on plein air masters at art talk

Art collector Rich Reitzell will give a talk titled “En Plein Air: An Introduction to California Impressionism” from 6 to 7 p.m. Thurs., Oct. 21 at the California Museum of Art Thousand Oaks, The Oaks mall, second level, 350 W. Hillcrest Drive. The U.S. landscape has been perhaps the most...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy