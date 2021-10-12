Planes Worth Modeling — Pietenpol Air Camper
Quoted from the Pietenpol Hangar display, EAA Museum/Pioneer Airport. Oshkosh, WI:. “Bernard H. Pietenpol pursued his dreams of flight from the ’20s through his passing in 1984. His dreams were of planes powered by auto engines that nearly everyone could afford to build and operate. He first flew Gnome, then Ford Model-T powered planes without success. When the Model-A was introduced, Bernie had the powerplant he needed. The Pietenpol Air Camper would carry two people and reach speeds of 70mph behind its 4-cylinder, water-cooled Ford auto engine.”www.modelairplanenews.com
