CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oshkosh, WI

Planes Worth Modeling — Pietenpol Air Camper

By Gerry Yarrish
Model Airplane News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuoted from the Pietenpol Hangar display, EAA Museum/Pioneer Airport. Oshkosh, WI:. “Bernard H. Pietenpol pursued his dreams of flight from the ’20s through his passing in 1984. His dreams were of planes powered by auto engines that nearly everyone could afford to build and operate. He first flew Gnome, then Ford Model-T powered planes without success. When the Model-A was introduced, Bernie had the powerplant he needed. The Pietenpol Air Camper would carry two people and reach speeds of 70mph behind its 4-cylinder, water-cooled Ford auto engine.”

www.modelairplanenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
arctictoday.com

How short-haul Arctic air routes could help electric passenger planes get off the ground

Low-demand, short-haul routes in the North are ideal candidates for the rollout of the first generation of electric passenger airplanes, but their full adoption will be determined by factors such as the installation of charging infrastructure at airports and investments currently being made in traditional aircraft by airlines, representatives from government, the industry and developers told attendees at the Arctic Circle conference on Friday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Local
Wisconsin Business
Oshkosh, WI
Business
Oshkosh, WI
Industry
City
Oshkosh, WI
kswo.com

Altus Air Force Base receives new plane

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus Air Force Base welcomed a new addition to their squadron today. The Boeing KC-46 was delivered to the base this morning, flown by Commander of the 19th Air Force Maj. Gen. Craig D. Wills. The KC-46A Pegasus is a new generation of tanker aircraft, with...
ALTUS, OK
Tree Hugger

Small Electric Planes Could Help Decarbonize Air Transportation

Several startups are trying to develop small electric and hybrid planes that may pave the way for zero-carbon air transportation. Although aviation only accounts for about 2% of all the carbon we put in the atmosphere, before the pandemic hit, emissions from the sector were expected to grow rapidly amid a potential boom in air transportation in the coming years.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
tripsavvy.com

Air New Zealand Will Vaccinate People Onboard a Plane

If you're like most vaccinated individuals, you probably got your COVID-19 shot in a doctor's office, a pharmacy, or some sort of mass vaccination site. But some lucky travel-obsessed individuals in New Zealand will have the opportunity to get vaccinated in a pretty unusual spot—onboard a Boeing 787 aircraft. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Bournemouth Air Festival: Wing-walker plane crash probe upgraded

An investigation into the cause of a plane crash during the Bournemouth Air Festival has been widened. The AeroSuperBatics plane crashed into the sea in Poole Harbour on 4 September. The pilot and wing-walker were treated for minor injuries after the biplane flipped as it hit the water. It has...
ACCIDENTS
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Air Force submits plan for recovering '52 Alaska plane crash, 'boots on ice in 2023'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two Muskegon County families, who's loved ones died when their military plane crashed in 1952, are closer to closure. Their remains are still in Alaska, as 13 ON YOUR SIDE reported in an Our Michigan Life story last year, but that story got the attention of lakeshore congressman Bill Huizenga, and now, the U.S. Air Force has submitted a recovery plan to hopefully bring the soldier's remains, home.
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planes Worth Modeling#The Pietenpol Air Camper#The Air Camper#Modern Mechanics#Popular Aviation#Cherry Grove Mn
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Alliance Air Show to Take Flight in Fort Worth

An annual tradition in North Texas promises to be bigger and better than ever this year. The Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show kicks off on Friday, Oct. 22 and wraps up on Sunday, Oct. 24. First, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels will be flying their new F/A-18 Super Hornets,...
FORT WORTH, TX
gowatertown.net

Denver Air Connection adding Dallas-Fort Worth to its list of destinations

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Watertown’s Essential Air Service provider–Denver Air Connection–is adding another major market to the list of destinations it flies to. The airline will begin service to Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, effective November 1st. Denver Air is also adding Phoenix to its list of destinations beginning December 15th. Last week, the U.S....
WATERTOWN, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Best Life

Another Major Airline Is Cutting Flights for the Next 2 Months

If you're planning to travel during the coming months, you're going to need to be prepared for a potentially stressful situation. That's not just because of the typical challenges that go along with moving through airports during the busy holiday season, but also because of the unique set of challenges wrought by COVID and its impact on the workforce. It's all combined to spell trouble for major airlines—and the passengers who depend on them—as carriers have had to eliminate flights from their schedules or face last-minute cancelations. Read on to find out about the latest airline making a significant change.
LIFESTYLE
Outsider.com

Man Dangling From Hot Air Balloon Falls to Death in Freak Accident Captured on Video

It’s the kind of accident that should never happen. When it does, it’s a sad day for everyone involved. A young Israeli man has died after dangling from a hot air balloon and subsequently falling 300 feet Tuesday, officials said. The harrowing event was captured on video. In it, it shows Yogev Cohen, 28, desperately clinging to the side of the aircraft’s basket as it rises.
ACCIDENTS
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Blogger Discovers ‘Weird’ Detail on Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest Account

Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy