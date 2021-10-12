CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sally Rooney refuses to sell Hebrew rights for latest book to Israeli publisher, citing political objections

News Channel Nebraska
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthor Sally Rooney said she has chosen not to sell the translation rights for her latest novel to an Israeli-based publishing house, citing concerns about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Publishing house Modan has previously published Hebrew versions of Rooney's two other novels, "Normal People" and "Conversations with Friends." In a statement...

southeast.newschannelnebraska.com

Washington Post

If Sally Rooney believes in her own writing, she should want Israelis to read it

The first I heard of Sally Rooney’s new novel, “Beautiful World, Where are You,” was in an interview with her in Hebrew, a translation from the original in English. The self-identified Marxist novelist weighed the ethics of writing fiction in “a time of enormous historic crises.” The interviewer, paraphrasing Rooney, concluded that “it comes down to … some inherent, transformative value in aesthetic experience.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Telegraph

Anti-Israel posters based on Sally Rooney book cover to be removed

A Sally Rooney book cover that has been used to promote the boycott of Israel on London bus stops has been called “vandalism” by Transport for London. The posters, which featured a doctored cover of the author’s second novel, featured the words “Normal People Boycott Israel”. TfL said that these...
WORLD
The Jewish Press

The Vacuous Activism of Sally Rooney

Sally Rooney’s writing has been praised for having ”a touching honesty and truthfulness… along with a quiet brilliance.” If only her activism could possess that too. The Irish, millennial author refuses to sell translation rights for her latest book to an Israeli-based publishing house, so intent is she on following the BDS movement’s institutional boycott guidelines. In response to characterizations that she is not permitting Hebrew translations at all, the author claimed a Hebrew translation “would be an honour.” Yet, similar to this week’s story on Ben & Jerry’s hypocritical interview, the author admits that many countries “are guilty of grievous human rights abuses.” Still, she likens Israel to Apartheid-era South Africa, so supposedly her institutional boycott is justified. Meanwhile, countries such as China can still translate her work. Most tikkun-olam types will probably be fine with the double standard, though. Singling Israel out and fueling Jew-hatred is what hip millennials truly ought to do.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Telegraph

Sorry, millennials, but I’m boycotting Sally Rooney

Jews are the only minority the Left doesn’t mind insulting in a cornucopia of ways, from the repetition of your classic, Nazi-grade tropes about nefarious control, special interests and amoral money-grubbing machinations to the subtler but hardly less unsavoury commitment to mocking Israel’s right to exist. They may not actually...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Sally Rooney has has every right to make the choice she has over her new book – and we will see more like it

It’s a sobering thought that Sally Rooney’s decision not to allow the translation rights to her book “Beautiful World, Where Are You” to be taken up by an Israel-based publisher has provoked more outrage –and indeed coverage—here in the UK than anything which has been happening in Israel and the Palestinian occupied territories in recent months.Whatever you think of the Irish novelist’s decision, it has focused attention, however briefly, on a conflict which it sometimes seems as if the world would rather forget.It hasn’t been hard for her many critics to make the case against her stance. She has made...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Sally Rooney confirms she turned down Israeli publisher in solidarity with Palestinians

Sally Rooney has confirmed that she turned down an Israeli publisher’s request to print a Hebrew translation of her latest book due to her stance on the Palestine conflict. In a statement, the bestselling author said that the Hebrew-language translation rights to Beautiful World, Where Are You are still available, and she would be “pleased” and “proud” to have the translated novel published in a way that was “compliant with the BDS movement’s institutional boycott guidelines”.Israel-based publisher Modan had published translations of Rooney’s previous two novels, Normal People and Conversations With Friends, but told press yesterday that their request to...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Telegraph

Israel accuses Sally Rooney of impeding Middle East peace by refusing publication of book

The Israeli foreign ministry has accused Sally Rooney, the novelist, of impeding peace in the Middle East by refusing a request to have her book translated into Hebrew. Rooney said she supported a cultural boycott of Israel and would not allow the translation rights for her latest novel to be sold to an Israeli-based publishing house. She explained her decision as an expression of solidarity with the Palestinian people “in their struggle for freedom, justice and equality”.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
BBC

Irish author Sally Rooney in Israel boycott row

Irish author Sally Rooney is at the centre of a controversy after refusing to allow her new book to be translated into Hebrew by an Israeli company. The acclaimed writer said it was in support of calls to boycott Israel over its policies towards the Palestinians. She said it would...
MIDDLE EAST
thecut.com

The Sally Rooney Translation Boycott, Explained

Uh-oh, Sally Rooney drama on the horizon: The writer has declined to sell translation rights for her latest novel, Beautiful World, Where Are You — which explores topics like unwanted fame and what it means to live ethically under capitalism — to an Israeli publishing house. In doing so, she explained in a statement, she is expressing solidarity with the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, “calling for an economic and cultural boycott of complicit Israeli companies and institutions in response to the apartheid system” and in support of Palestinian rights.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Sally Rooney turns down an Israeli translation on political grounds

Sally Rooney has turned down an offer from the Israeli publisher that translated her two previous novels into Hebrew, due to her stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict. The Irish author’s second novel Normal People was translated into 46 languages, and it was expected that Beautiful World, Where Are You would reach a similar number. However, Hebrew translation rights have not yet been sold, despite the publisher Modan putting in a bid.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Israel gives legal status to 4K in gesture to Palestinians

Israel said Tuesday it would grant legal residency to 4,000 Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank and Gaza a gesture to the Palestinian Authority that will allow people who have lived under severe restrictions for years to get official IDs.It's one of a series of gestures announced after a rare high-level meeting in August between Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas aimed at strengthening the PA, which administers parts of the occupied West Bank and coordinates with Israel on security.Israel is trying to bolster the increasingly unpopular and autocratic PA in order to...
MIDDLE EAST

