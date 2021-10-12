Pittsylvania County Government Invoices Purpose Driven Events A Total $337,592 for Planned and Unplanned Expenses at Rock Festival – Mike Swanson
The government of Pittsylvania County issued a press release today announcing that it has invoiced Purpose Driven Events for $337,592 for “planned and unplanned expenses” at the September Rock Festival, which was held in the Blairs area of the county outside of Danville, Virginia. The invoices are due to be paid on October 28.wallstreetwindow.com
