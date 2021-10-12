CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans Try to Decipher the Release Date of FNAF Security Breach

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of the ad campaign for Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach, Steel Wool Studios publishes short animated teasers. They feature, among other things, six-digit codes that, according to the community, may suggest a release date. The release date of Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach is still a...

