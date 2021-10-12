CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Codemasters Working on Its Biggest Game in a Decade

Cover picture for the articleThe developers of DiRT 5 are working on a new project that is expected to be Codemasters' biggest and most ambitious game in a decade. Job announcements have long been a great source of information about unrevealed games. The latest example of this is the offer published by Codemasters Cheshire. The team is looking for a production manager for "Codemasters' biggest and most ambitious project in a decade".

