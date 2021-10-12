DHEC: 970 new cases of COVID-19, 22 additional virus related deaths in SC
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Sunday. DHEC reports 785 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 185 probable cases, for a total of 970 new cases in South Carolina. DHEC also reports 17 new confirmed deaths and five probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 22 virus related deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 879,985 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 13,056 virus related deaths reported in the state.www.abccolumbia.com
