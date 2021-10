Fans trying to sign up for the newest Disney Parks experience are reporting major wait times and other frustrations during an early booking window. Earlier today, Disney started accepting reservations for the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser for Annual Passholders, Disney Vacation Club members, and Club 33 members. But while only a select number of Disney fans were eligible to book their trip on the unique Star Wars experience, it seems that Disney is experiencing some major issues as they try to handle the glut of would-be Starcruiser passengers. Many passholders experienced up to a two-hour wait time to book their reservations, while others were told that the booking specialists were at capacity and to call back later. However, other passholders were elated when their reservations did go through and it appears that Disney is continuing to take bookings throughout this morning. The early bookings are only for trips from March 1 to May 4 of 2022, which gives them the opportunity to be among the first to try out this brand new kind of Disney experience.

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 DAYS AGO