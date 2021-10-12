Bad News: Gas Prices Will Continue to Rise in Louisiana
If you're like me, you've found yourself scratching your head at the gas pump recently. Gas prices are up, and they're only going to get higher. Yesterday, I filled up my tank on Airline drive. I saw the total grow and grow and I paused because it was the first time I really noticed that our gas prices are rising. Sure, they've been rising for some time, but I just haven't really noticed or stressed about it. However, after yesterday, I wanted to dive into the forecast for our gas prices. Usually by the time I notice prices are going up, they quickly bounce back and drop back down.k945.com
