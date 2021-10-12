The Surprising Health Benefits of Creative Work as We Age

It seems like when fall rolls around all we talk about is pumpkin! But, the season’s favorite fruit really does pack a lot of health benefits! Consider purchasing more pumpkin to keep in your kitchen instead of just for your front porch! High amounts of vitamin a in them can benefit your eyesight as that specific vitamin is known to lower the risk of developing cataracts. They’re great for the immune system as well since they pack Vitamin C. Pumpkin can even help you stay limber because they hold about 250 milligrams of potassium per half-cup serving. Also, the high amount of water content makes them low in calories.

