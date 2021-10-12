The Surprising Health Benefits of Creative Work as We Age
Bob Henrici fell in love with woodworking as a teenager, but for most of his adult life, the hobby got relegated to the back burner while he was raising kids and working as a land surveyor. His wife painted, and after she died six years ago, he decided to try painting as well. He was immediately captivated by the challenge of rendering tiny details in acrylic. “I find it really therapeutic and relaxing,” says Henrici, who is 84.downeast.com
Comments / 0