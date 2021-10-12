CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rusk County, TX

Man confesses to girlfriend’s murder

ktbb.com
 8 days ago

HENDERSON — 53-year-old Jarvis Craig Simon was booked into the Rusk County Jail for capital murder on Monday, without bond, in the death of his girlfriend. According to our news partner KETK, Rusk County officials say a 911 caller reported an unresponsive person on CR 4132 around 1:30 p.m. Monday. Shaniqua Denice Williams of Henderson was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say as units were responding to the scene, Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez and a patrol lieutenant encountered Simon at the sheriff’s office, where they say he confessed to the murder. Records show Simon was convicted in 2004 of aggravated kidnapping with intent to violate or abuse the victim sexually. He was released from prison in 2019. DPS records indicate Simon had to register as a sex offender but failed to re-register in 2021 and was booked into the Rusk County Jail on Oct. 7. He bonded out the same day.

ktbb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Senate GOP again blocks Democrats’ election bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the third time this year, Senate Democrats on Wednesday tried to pass sweeping elections legislation that they tout as a powerful counterweight to new voting restrictions sweeping conservative-controlled states. Once again, Republicans blocked them. But amid the ongoing stalemate, there are signs that Democrats are making...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Henderson, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Henderson, TX
Rusk County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Rusk County, TX
The Associated Press

Queen accepts medical advice to rest, cancels N Ireland trip

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for a few days and has canceled a trip to Northern Ireland, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday. The palace didn’t offer specifics on the decision, but says the 95-year-old monarch is “in good spirits,″ and disappointed that she...
HEALTH
NBC News

White House rolls out plan to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11 against Covid

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday announced its plan to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 ahead of the FDA’s expected emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for children in that age range. The administration has procured enough vaccine for 28 million children in the age group, which...
POTUS
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Kidnapping#Prison#Ketk#Cr 4132#Dps Records
The Hill

House GOP leaders urge 'no' vote on Bannon contempt

House Republican leaders have advised members to vote “no” on a coming vote to refer former Trump White House strategist Stephen Bannon to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution after he defied a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Senate report urges charging Brazil’s leader over pandemic

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian Senate report recommended Wednesday pursuing crimes against humanity and other charges against President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly bungling Brazil’s response to COVID-19 and contributing to the country having the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll. Sen. Renan Calheiros presented the proposal to a committee of...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy