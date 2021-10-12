Man confesses to girlfriend’s murder

HENDERSON — 53-year-old Jarvis Craig Simon was booked into the Rusk County Jail for capital murder on Monday, without bond, in the death of his girlfriend. According to our news partner KETK, Rusk County officials say a 911 caller reported an unresponsive person on CR 4132 around 1:30 p.m. Monday. Shaniqua Denice Williams of Henderson was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say as units were responding to the scene, Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez and a patrol lieutenant encountered Simon at the sheriff’s office, where they say he confessed to the murder. Records show Simon was convicted in 2004 of aggravated kidnapping with intent to violate or abuse the victim sexually. He was released from prison in 2019. DPS records indicate Simon had to register as a sex offender but failed to re-register in 2021 and was booked into the Rusk County Jail on Oct. 7. He bonded out the same day.