DUNE Review!

kiss951.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpeedy gives us a spoiler free (well mostly) review of DUNE in theaters Oct 21st and HBO Max for subscribed customers. Please give us a like, comment or share if you like the show! Follow us on Instagram @geekculturecongress or like our Facebook page and subscribe to us on YouTube!

kiss951.com

/Film

How To Watch Dune At Home

Director Denis Villeneuve simply won't rest until he gets his hands on every influential franchise out there, whether it be Batman, James Bond, his masterful "Blade Runner" sequel, or this year's upcoming "Dune." Since we're in a brave new world where it can seem like any new movie can release either in theaters or streaming (or both!), we've compiled everything you need to know concerning when, where, and how you can watch "Dune" — particularly from the comfort of your own living room.
Mental_Floss

Dune Will Premiere on HBO Max One Day Early

Technically, director Denis Villeneuve’s Dune is scheduled to drop into theaters and on HBO Max next Friday, October 22. In reality, the movie will be open for Thursday night screenings on October 21. And now, according to Decider, HBO has announced that the movie will also be available to stream on HBO Max on October 21 starting at 6:00 p.m. EST.
ramascreen.com

Final Trailer For DUNE

Oscar nominee Denis Villeneuve (“Arrival,” “Blade Runner 2049”) directs Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ “Dune,” the big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal bestseller of the same name. A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, “Dune” tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Netflix's Night Teeth, Dune on HBO Max

Nothing shakes up a Wednesday like sexy vampires! If you're looking for something fun to watch tonight, check out Night Teeth, a Netflix flick about a regular guy who winds up spending a wild night driving a pair of blood-sucking women to parties. The gig economy is rough. If you're looking for something less fun, HBO is debuting the gripping new documentary Four Hours at the Capitol, which goes deep on the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Later in the week, there's Dune, the final season premiere of Insecure, and a new season of All American.
#Dune#Geek#Dune Review#Checkpoint Xp#Twitch Channel
Kansas Public Radio

Conversations: Scott Brick, "Dune" - About Dune & The Dune Movie

On this edition of Conversations, audio book narrator and "Dune" expert, Scott Brick, talks with host Dan Skinner about the "Dune" books and the upcoming "Dune" movie. Brick is one of the original narrators of the “Dune” audiobook and over 25 other books in the "Dune" world. Scott Brick first began narrating audiobooks in 2000 and has given voice to over 900 titles.
ComicBook

Dune Review: A Stunning and Imperfect Piece of Cinematic Art

Adapting any beloved piece of fiction from book to screen is a daunting task, but for Frank Herbert's 1965 science-fiction epic Dune, that daunting task is something more than just a challenge. It's been an outright nightmare, in a sense, with the book considered by some to be "unfilmable" due to its complexity and, indeed, numerous failed attempts came about in the 1970s, followed by David Lynch's critically panned and commercially disappointing 1984 film. Upon hearing that Denis Villeneuve was taking on the world of Dune, many were left intrigued and apprehensive at the same time. Now, Villeneuve's Dune has finally arrived and it is not only easily the best adaptation of Herbert's classic, it is a work of cinematic grandeur, bringing the far-flung world of Arrakis brilliantly alive in a way fans have only dreamed, but it's not a film without flaw.
Inverse

Dune: HBO Max release date, time, cost, and how to watch the stunning sci-fi epic

Dune is the biggest sci-fi epic of the year. Starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, and many others, Dune follows the journey of Chalamet’s Paul Atreides, who is gifted with prophetic visions. His family relocates to the dangerous planet Arrakis, where they oversee spice harvesting. Spice is a valuable resource, and it doesn’t take long for Paul and his family to come under threat.
KTVU FOX 2

‘Dune’ review: Sci-fi epic has ambition, but its desert feels barren

CHICAGO - Frank Herbert’s seminal sci-fi novel "Dune" has long seemed unadaptable. David Lynch and stars Kyle MacLachlan and Virginia Madsen gave it a crack in 1984, resulting in a strange, S&M-inspired take that condensed the 600-page doorstop to about two hours. That "Dune" captured the psychedelic spirit of the novel, but not its scope. And a pair of Sci-Fi (now SYFY) Channel miniseries in the 2000s had sufficient room to let the story’s ideas breathe, but suffered from budgetary (among other) limitations.
kiss951.com

WATCH: Halle Berry’s New Trailer For Directorial Debut ‘Bruised’

Halle Berry is making her directorial debut in her new film Bruised, to be released Thursday. The Oscar-winning actress not only will be starring as the lead but is also using her talents in her first-ever directing role for a feature film. Berry will be playing as a mixed martial...
Observer

When Does ‘Dune’ Drop on HBO Max?

Dune is perhaps the most curious blockbuster of 2021 as it represents vastly different things depending on your vantage point. To some, it’s a sprawling orientalist fever dream that filters Middle Eastern culture through a Western lens. To others, it’s a masterfully composed epic but so esoteric that non-book readers may be left scratching their heads. For Warner Bros., the film could be a potential franchise-launcher or yet another costly non-starter in an era so beholden to familiar intellectual property. Wherever the truth may lie for filmmaker Denis Villeneuve’s cinematic tome, starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, audiences will be able to decide for themselves this weekend.
Gamespot

Dune's HBO Max Release Has Been Moved Up A Day

While Dune's official release date in the United States is October 22, many theatres will premiere Denis Villenevue's epic starting on the evening of October 21. Accordingly, the HBO Max release has been moved up a couple of hours to match, now arriving at 3 PM PDT on Thursday October 21.
EW.com

At home with the Harkonnens: Meet the villains of Dune

Dune is the story of a hero, Paul Atreides, coming into his own and acquiring the power to shape the destiny of the universe. But as everyone knows, the best heroes are only as good as their villains. Luckily for Paul, he has formidable foes in the form of House Harkonnen, a rival noble house that will stop at nothing to see House Atreides wiped from existence. This evil family is led by the demonic Baron Vladimir Harkonnen and his cruel nephew, Glossu Rabban.
The Verge

Fortnite adds some melange with new Dune crossover

Epic Games is once again proving that no brand is safe from Fortnite by adding two playable characters from Dune to its hit battle royale shooter. Starting Tuesday at 8PM ET, you’ll be able to buy virtual Fortnite avatars of Paul Atreides and Chani modeled after Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, the actors who play them in the upcoming movie. There are a handful of other Dune-themed items you can pick up as well, including an ornithopter glider and a Sand Walk emote that mimics how the characters walk to avoid detection by gigantic sandworms.
TechRadar

When is Dune released on HBO Max this week?

Wondering what time the sci-fi epic Dune is landing on HBO Max? The release date has been brought forward by a day on the streaming service, to match the theatrical launch of Denis Villeneuve's latest: Dune is now coming to HBO Max on Thursday, October 21 at 6PM EDT, but only for subscribers on the $14.99 monthly tier. Scroll down if you want to know what time that is where you live.
azbigmedia.com

Review: Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ might be best version possible

Here’s another adaptation of the unadaptable Dune. Director Denis Villeneuve, who dipped his whole body into big-idea sci-fi with Arrival and Blade Runner 2049, has a surefire strategy for wrangling the labyrinthine novel onto the screen: cut the story in half. It’s an approach usually reserved for studios wringing money out of a YA franchise, but according to Villeneuve, Dune requires it. Warner Bros. has done a terrible job of marketing Dune as half the novel, though, so expect some frustrated groans when the Part One subtitle fades in like a last-minute apology.
Variety

‘Dune’ Is Taking Over Twitter’s Movies Account This Week

“Dune” will be dashing some spice into the Twitter Movies timeline this week. Warner Bros., as part its larger marketing campaign for director Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune,” teamed with Twitter for a weeklong takeover of the @TwitterMovies account to promote the sci-fi epic. The movie’s wide theatrical release in the U.S. is set for Oct. 22, when also will be available to stream on HBO Max. Starting Monday and through the end of the week, @TwitterMovies will be fully dedicated to “Dune.” The account’s profile will switch to a “Dune”-themed avatar and header image. As part of the promo, user tweets with the...
awardswatch.com

‘Dune’ review: The best blockbuster since ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ [Grade: A]

Near the beginning of Dune, House Atreides arrives on the planet Arrakis, a desert world this noble family takes dominion over after an over 80-year rule by the tyrannical Harkonnen. As Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac), Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), and their son Paul (Timothée Chalamet) walk off their ship and onto their new home for the first time, the immaculate Han Zimmer score blasts bagpipes to signal their arrival. But for the audience, this instrument, along dozens of lingering shots, memorable lines of dialogue and engaging characters, are indicators that Denis Villeneuve’s grand sci-fi spectacle is more than just one of the best films released this year, but the beginning of the next big franchise we’ve been waiting for.
Deadline

‘Continental’: Colin Woodell To Headline Starz’s ‘John Wick’ Prequel Series As Young Winston Scott

Colin Woodell (The Flight Attendant) has been tapped as the lead in The Continental, Starz’s TV series prequel to the Keanu Reeves film franchise John Wick. Woodell, who will play Winston Scott, the younger version of Ian McShane’s character from the John Wick films, joins Mel Gibson in the three-night special-event TV series, produced by Lionsgate Television. The Continental explores the origin behind the hotel-for-assassins, a centerpiece of the John Wick universe, through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott (Woodell) who is dragged into the Hell-scape of a 1975 New York City to face a past he thought he’d...
Collider

‘Dune’ Receiving Earlier Streaming Release on HBO Max

Warner Bros. has announced it’s moving the HBO Max streaming release of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune by a few hours, making the movie available a little earlier than expected. While Dune will be officially released in theaters on October 22, some theaters are already exhibiting the film on the evening of October 21, a move that HBO Max now follows. Villeneuve is not happy about Warner Bros.’s decision to release the movie simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max. Still, for fans unable to go to theaters, it’s great to know they’ll watch the film even earlier.
