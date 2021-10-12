2021 MAC Midseason Report Cards

Mid-American Conference, Tom Arth, sports season, Ohio, NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision, Lance Leipold, Bowling Green Falcons football. It’s hard to believe it, but we’re already halfway through the 2021 college football regular season. With six weeks in the books, every MAC team has battled two conference opponents and taken the field six times in total. Right now, parity is a defining feature of the MAC with eight of the league’s 12 teams sitting at 1-1 in conference play. Six games in, 11 of 12 MAC teams have at least two wins and all 12 have at least two losses to their name.