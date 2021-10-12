The Wild Beyond the Witchlight Review
The Feywild is an interesting place. Filled with all kinds of odd fairytale creatures, locations that don't adhere to the rules of the rest of the mortal plane, and even interesting rules for magic. If you're used to adventure in one of the common story settings like the Forgotten Realms then The Wild Beyond the Witchlight and its weird offerings might be just the level of spice you need to shake up your D&D. But remember DM's eyes only!techraptor.net
