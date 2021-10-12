CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responds to Jon Gruden’s resignation, leaked email comments

El Paso Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday morning that the leaked email remarks and subsequent resignation of Jon Gruden remind him “we are all accountable.”. Gruden resigned Monday night as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders in the wake of reports revealing racist, misogynistic and homophobic language in emails. Gruden was in the fourth year of a 10-year, $100 million contract with the Raiders.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Dallas#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders
