Call of Duty: Warzone and Cold War’s Season Six Battle Pass Brings New Content. Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the biggest battle royale out, and the game’s cycle will reset upon the release of Call of Duty: Vanguard, as Activision have promised both a new map and anti-cheat system. Fans are looking forward to both additions to the game as they are much needed. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is also nearing its end, based on Call of Duty’s yearly cycle. Before both cycles come to an end, Season Six is ready to go live on October 7th. The battle pass and season will bring a lot of new content for fans of the games.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO