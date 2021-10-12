CAM School District hosting three Informational Meetings regarding November 2 Bond Election

(Anita) The CAM School District hosts informational meetings at 6:30 p.m. on October 13 at the North Elementary gym, October 20, at 6:30 p.m., on October 20, at the Cumberland Community Building, and in the gymnasium at the school in Massena on October 27.

CAM Schools Superintendent Paul Croghan says the North Elementary and High School Buildings will be open at 5:30 p.m. for walk-throughs. The same goes for the elementary building in Massena on October 27.

The CAM School district patrons will vote on a public measure to issue general obligation bonds in the amount not to succeed $30.5 million. The bond would fund the construction, furnish and equip additions, remodel, repair, improve, provide and equip the existing South Elementary/Middle School building and Senior High building. The proposal would also enhance the sites, transition to a single elementary site in Massena, a single Junior/Senior High site in Anita, and enhance athletic complexes and areas.

District voters will also decide on an annual levy authorization of a tax exceeding $2.75 per thousand dollars of valuation, but not exceeding $4.05 per thousand dollars of the assessed value of the taxable property within the CAM school corporation to pay the principal of and interest on the bonded indebtedness of the school corporation. If approved, the proposition would not limit the source of payment of the bonds and interest but shall only operate to restrict the number of bonds issued.