Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mill Co.) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports four arrests.

Kristina Kay Erwin, 38, of Council Bluffs, was arrested October 6th on a warrant for Violation of Probation. Bond was set at $5,000

Patrick Allen Eggerling, 28, of Avoca, was arrested on October 7th on a warrant for Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $7,000.

Omar Andres Rosario, 25, of Bellevue, Nebraska, was arrested October 9th for Public Intoxication. Bond was set at $300.

Dana Brocke Burkholder III, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested October 10th for Violation of a No Contact Order. Burkholder was held on no bond.