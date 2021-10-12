CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mills County, IA

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KzyXx_0cP1tYWb00

(Mill Co.) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports four arrests.

Kristina Kay Erwin, 38, of Council Bluffs, was arrested October 6th on a warrant for Violation of Probation. Bond was set at $5,000

Patrick Allen Eggerling, 28, of Avoca, was arrested on October 7th on a warrant for Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $7,000.

Omar Andres Rosario, 25, of Bellevue, Nebraska, was arrested October 9th for Public Intoxication. Bond was set at $300.

Dana Brocke Burkholder III, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested October 10th for Violation of a No Contact Order. Burkholder was held on no bond.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Harlan Police Report

(Harlan) The Harlan Police Department reports two arrests. Jason John Plumb, 50, of Harlan, was arrested following a call for service on October 6th. Plumb was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with Willful Injury. Connor Patrick Green, 24, of Harlan, was arrested October 13th on...
HARLAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

2 injured in Audubon County Crash

(Audubon County) Two people suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Audubon County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 11:55 a.m. on Tuesday at Bluebird Avenue and 150th Street. Authorities identified the injured persons as 44-year-old Tatum Schmidt, of Savannah, Missouri, and 42-year old Nicholas Koeppe, of Exira.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrest Creston Woman on drug-related and other charges

(Red Oak) A broken-down vehicle leads to the arrest of a Creston woman in Montgomery County. Deputies located the disabled vehicle early this morning in the 2900 block of Highway 34. The investigation led to the arrest of 40-year old Austin Marie Shutt of Creston for possession of a controlled substance, 3rd offense. In addition to that, Shutt has multiple warrants out of Missouri for possession of a controlled substance, four counts of illegal possession of items in a county facility, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Search Warrant Executed At Iowa Home Linked To Xavior Harrelson Case

(New Sharon) Officers from local, state and federal law enforcement agencies were at a home in New Sharon Tuesday, executing a search warrant. That home is linked to the Xavior Harrelson case, according to multiple media reports. Human remains found in a farm field near Montezuma have been confirmed as belonging to the 10-year-old boy who went missing. The A-T-F was following up on a firearms case – separate from the child’s death – and Iowa Public Radio is reporting the subjects in that case are associated with Xavior Harrelson’s family. Authorities say the boy’s death is suspicious.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mills County, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Bellevue, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
County
Mills County, IA
City
Avoca, IA
City
Council Bluffs, IA
State
Nebraska State
Western Iowa Today

UPDATE: New Sharon Search Not Directly Related to Xavior Harrelson Case

(New Sharon, IA) — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says the search of a home in New Sharon Tuesday is not directly related to the death of Xavior Harrelson. The A-T-F and other law enforcement were executing a search warrant in connection with federal firearms charges against James Lowe. The Iowa D-C-I was part of the effort because Lowe used be in a relationship with Harrelson’s mother. Assistant D-C-I Director Mitch Mortvedt told K-C-C-I “we were there to assist if there would be anything related to Xavior’s case.” The body of ten-year-old Harrelson was found September 30th in a cornfield about three miles south of Montezuma. His cause of death hasn’t been released.
NEW SHARON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Fort Madison Police Seek Suspect in Deadly Stabbing

(Fort Madison, IA) — Authorities in southeast Iowa are looking for a suspect in a deadly Fort Madison stabbing. Police say a man was stabbed in the apartment hallway Tuesday afternoon and the suspect fled on foot. The victim was taken to a hospital and later died of his injuries. Officers searched the area for the suspect and witnesses. Investigators believe the victim and suspect were known to each other.
FORT MADISON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Region 4 COVID-19 Weekly Update

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s weekly data shows 595 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Region 4 from Wednesday, October 13 through Wednesday, October 20. Over the past seven days, the Iowa Department of Public Health reports 217 new positive tests in Pottawattamie County, 108 in Cass...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Allen
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Patrol announces Trooper Ted Benda’s passing

(Des Moines) The men and women of the Iowa State Patrol and Department of Public Safety sadly announced the passing of Trooper Ted Benda ISP #313. Trooper Benda was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Thursday, October 14th while in route to assist the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office with a wanted suspect. He succumbed to his injuries today, October 20, 2021.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Adair County Arrest Report

(Adair Co.) The Adair County Sheriff’s Office reports Daniel Austin Heinen, 30, of Guthrie Center, was arrested October 12th on a warrant for Forgery and Fraudulent Practice 3rd Degree. Bond was set at $2,000 cash or surety. Christopher Michael Fasce, 40, of West Des Moines, was arrested October 13th on...
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Glenwood Police Report

(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested Steven Howard, 46, of Glenwood, on Sunday for Domestic Abuse Assault. Howard was held on no bond until seen by a magistrate judge. Jacob Crouch, 27, of Glenwood, was arrested Sunday for OWI 1st Offense. Bond was set at $1,000 cash or surety.
GLENWOOD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Reward offered for information in Iowa killing

TRAER, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in Tama County say a $17,000 reward is now being offered to help solve a deadly shooting in June. KCCI-TV reports that the killing of 42-year-old Ryan Cooper remains unsolved. He was found shot to death inside his home in the small town of Traer. An autopsy determined the death was caused by violence. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Tama County Sheriff’s Office.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mill Co
Western Iowa Today

Box truck damages canopy of the Villisca Post Office

(Villisca) A box truck caused damage to the Villisca Post Office building this morning. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the accident at 500 S 3rd Avenue in Villisca at 8:14 a.m. Frederick Adams, 60, of Greensboro, North Carolina, had been operating a 2016 International box truck, owned by Ryder Truck Rental Inc., and had entered the parking lot at the Villisca Post Office, striking the canopy attached to the west side of the building.
VILLISCA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Police Report

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department reports five arrests and two citations. Nichole Price, 37, of Atlantic, was arrested October 6th for Operating While Under the Influence 1st Offense. Nicholas Renner, 27, of Atlantic, was arrested October 7th for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Jeremy Waltz, 41, of Atlantic, was arrested October...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak man arrested for Obstruction of Emergency Communications

(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gregory A. Riley, 53, of Red Oak, this (Monday) morning on a charge of Obstruction of Emergency Communications. Riley’s arrest follows an investigation into an incident reported in Coburg that was reported to Law Enforcement. Riley was transported to the Montgomery County Jail without incident and held on $300 bond.
RED OAK, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines Man Accused Of Taking Neighbor’s Child Without Permission

(Des Moines, IA) — A 21-year-old Des Moines man may have been drunk when he took a neighbor’s child without permission last weekend. Deng Kodok is charged with child stealing, intoxication, and interference with official acts. Investigators say Kodok took the six-year-old child from his neighbor’s house just before 9:00 p-m Saturday and brought him to the Jordan Creek Mall. While they were at the mall, he refused to cooperate with mall staff members. They say he smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Coon Rapids Man’s Preliminary Hearing later this month

(Carroll) A Coon Rapids man’s preliminary hearing for assault, criminal mischief, and interference with official acts charges is scheduled for later this month. According to court records, Coon Rapids Police arrested 29-year-old Joshua Alexander Greene on October 7. According to the Affidavit, communications dispatched Police to a report of an assault. Upon arrival, Police stated Greene allegedly threatened and pushed two people and refused to comply with Police commands. Greene allegedly removed a flashlight from law enforcement and threw it at an officer, and the flashlight struck a squad car causing $1,500 damage.
COON RAPIDS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak woman arrested for OWI

(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brynn Elizabeth Darby, 32, of Red Oak, following a traffic stop at 200th and Boxelder Avenue at 2:23 this morning for OWI 1st Offense. Darby was booked into the Montgomery County Jail and held on $1,000 bond.
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Remains identified as Xavior Harrelson

The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s office was notified by the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office that the human remains located in a rural area approximately three miles northwest of Montezuma on September 30th have been positively identified as those of Xavior Harrelson. Xavior Harrelson was reported missing from his home in...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy