Video Games

Resident Evil Board Game Returns to Spencer Mansion

By Tyler Chancey
techraptor.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world of tabletop games is getting yet another descent into facing the undead. Specifically, Steamforged Games have announced a Resident Evil board game. As it stands right now, Steamforged Games' official page doesn't have much information about this announcement. They have announced that the board game will be an adaptation of the first Resident Evil, where agents of the special ops team STARS explore the mysterious Spencer Mansion and uncover its horrible secrets.

