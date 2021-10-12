Resident Evil Board Game Returns to Spencer Mansion

Japanese video game publisher Capcom has recently revealed that 2017's release of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard has now become the highest-selling entry in the history of the Resident Evil franchise. The game, which stood as a soft reboot of the Resident Evil series as a whole, was the first title in the saga that took place from the first-person perspective. And while this change in viewpoint seemed controversial at the time, clearly, fans were more than happy with the shift given how well it has performed.

