COVID-19 vaccine safe, effective

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced in August that all city employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 15—she’s now extended that deadline. In a recent news release, Lightfoot said the city is providing a testing option for employees until Dec. 31. Meanwhile, she said, city officials continue “to do everything at our disposal to educate employees with true scientific data and research as well as continue our conversations with our unions and labor partners.”