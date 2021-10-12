CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympus Confirms US Cyberattack, Weeks After BlackMatter Ransomware Hit EMEA Systems

Indeed, and their only connection to Kodak is that they used to make cameras, too. Today they don't – the cameras which for the time being still go by the Olympus brand name are being made by a company named OM Digital Systems which has been carved out of Olympus in January 2021, and the Kodak comparison is of course nonsense.

cyberscoop.com

Olympus probes apparent cyberattack, its second in less than a month

Pedestrians pass before an Olympus showroom in Tokyo. (YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP via Getty Images) Japanese technology manufacturer Olympus announced Tuesday that it was investigating “a potential cybersecurity incident” affecting IT systems in the U.S., Canada and Latin America. The Oct. 12 statement was light on detail but said the “incident” was...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Olympus has been hit with another major cyberattack

Camera maker and Japanese tech giant Olympus was forced to shut down its IT systems in the US, Canada and Latin America after it recently fell victim to a cyberattack. In a statement on its website, the company said that it is currently in the process of investigating a potential cybersecurity incident which occurred on October 10 that affected its IT systems.
BUSINESS
bleepingcomputer.com

Acer confirms breach of after-sales service systems in India

Taiwanese computer giant Acer has confirmed that its after-sales service systems in India were recently breached in what the company called "an isolated attack." "Upon detection, we immediately initiated our security protocols and conducted a full scan of our systems. We are notifying all potentially affected customers in India," an Acer Corporate Communications spokesperson told BleepingComputer.
TECHNOLOGY
AdWeek

Local News Disrupted After Sinclair Hit by Ransomware Attack

Sinclair Broadcast Group said it was hit by a ransomware attack over the weekend, resulting in dozens of local newscasts being canceled. In a statement on the company website, Sinclair said it started looking into a “potential security incident” on Saturday. By Sunday, “certain servers and workstations in its environment were encrypted with ransomware, and that certain office and operational networks were disrupted. Data also was taken from the Company’s network.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
ZDNet

Customer services firm Atento hit by cyberattack

Business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer relationship management multinational Atento has been hit by a cyberattack, with the greatest impact seen in Brazil, its largest operation in Latin America. The Madrid-headquartered firm informed its customers on Sunday (17) about the attack against its systems in Brazil, which caused an interruption...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Trusted Reviews

iPhone 14 leaks are coming thick and fast

New leaks suggest that next year’s iPhone 14 might come with up to 2TB storage. The iPhone 13 has only just come onto the market, but it seems rumours and leaks about next year’s iPhone 14 have already started appearing on the internet. The new rumour is that the iPhone...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Apple launches $19 ‘polishing cloth’ for its computers

Apple has released its latest product: a new cleaning cloth for its displays.At $19 or the same in pounds, it is much more expensive than many competitors. On Amazon, for instance, one seller is offering 20 microfibre cleaning clothes for just £6.69.But it claims to offer special features above and beyond any normal cleaning cloth – and Apple warns that using any other kind of cloth on its £5,499 displays could damage them.As with any other Apple product, it can be bought directly from the Apple Store, where it has its own listing. Like other Apple products, it includes its own...
ELECTRONICS
MarketWatch

Energous stock rockets on heavy volume after FCC approves 'over-the-air' wireless charging product at any distance

Shares of Energous Corp. rocketed 30% on massive volume in premarket trading Tuesday, after the over-the-air wireless charging company said the U.S. Federal Communications Commission granted equipment authorization for wireless power transfer at any distance. Trading volume ballooned to 16.5 million shares, enough make the stock the most actively traded ahead of the open, and compares with the full-day average of about 720,300 shares. Energous said the FCC approval adds to the approval in Europe for unlimited distance wireless charging. "The 1W Active Energy Harvesting transmitter can charge multiple devices at once, enabling at-any-distance over-the-air charging for the growing ecosystem of Internet of Things devices such as retail sensors, electronic shelf labels, industrial devices and more," the company said. The stock has gained 11.1% year to date through Monday, while the S&P 500 has advanced 19.5%.
STOCKS
slashdot.org

Software Freedom Conservancy Sues Vizio for GPL Violations

The Software Freedom Conservancy's presskit for the Visio lawsuit was created with non-free software, according to the properties information in the pdf file. https://shoestring.agency/wp-c... [shoestring.agency]. Using Adobe on a Mac to create their pdf doesn't seem to be on-message with their overall mission. Creator: Adobe InDesign CC 2017 (Macintosh) Producer:...
TECHNOLOGY
slashdot.org

Google Revamps Its Smartphone Line With the Pixel 6

My Kyocera Hydro VIBE from 2015, had *all* those things and an IP57 rating. From the spec sheet:. Unfortunately, it only supported Android 4.4 and I had to replace it last month as it stopped getting all app updates, stopped working with the Play Store, and the battery was finally getting wonky.
CELL PHONES
slashdot.org

MacOS Monterey Will Have the Old Safari Tab Design

An anonymous reader shares a report: Apple debuted a controversial new Safari tab design this summer at WWDC 2021, and since then, it has tweaked that look and even let you turn off many of the changes. With macOS Monterey, however, the company is going back to the way tabs looked before. On Apple's official page for the upcoming software update, if you scroll down to the section titled "Access Tab Groups anywhere," you can just barely see Safari's older (and arguably better) design in the example screenshots on both a Mac and on an iPad (via Daring Fireball). From earlier this month: Daring Fireball's criticism of the Safari tab design.
SOFTWARE
slashdot.org

New FCC Rules Could Force Wireless Carriers To Block Spam Texts

Sadly, yes. But a newer problem is the trust phones put in texts, with "automatic preview" being enabled by default. That's a double-whammy, because it can make any link you send in a text message "indexed" by the robot that forwards the message, AND it "pre-clicks" the links for you, letting scammers know you got their message.
TECHNOLOGY
slashdot.org

Facebook fined record £50m by UK competition watchdog

The BBC is reporting that Facebook has been fined a record £50 million by the UK's Competition and Markets Authority for deliberately failing to provide required information. The £50m fine the CMA handed Facebook is more than 150 times higher than the previous record handed down for similar offences, at £325,000.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Olympus US hack tied to sanctioned Russian ransomware group

A new malware variant known as Macaw was used in the attack that began on October 10, which encrypted Olympus’ systems in the U.S., Canada and Latin America. Macaw is a variant of the WastedLocker malware, both of which were created by Evil Corp., a Russia-based crime group that was subject to U.S. Treasury sanctions in 2019.
PUBLIC SAFETY
slashdot.org

Why we need Windows 11

Then don't use Windows. That's never going to be a secure option. The alternate upgrades are still buggy, which means rushed delivery and improper QA. These, in turn, guarantee flat-out that there will be security holes. Changing a number to 11 won't fix poor discipline. TPM/secureboot and other "security" features...
SOFTWARE
abc10.com

A hacking scam hiding in plain sight on Facebook

Have you seen photos or memes on your social media feeds asking you to answer survey questions or a silly question?. One example from Facebook reads: “The last four digits of your phone number describes you.” Many users replied publicly in the comments with their responses. Or maybe it's a...
INTERNET
komando.com

Scam alert: Don’t fall for this Facebook Marketplace trick

Online marketplaces have made it easier to unload your old stuff. Setting up an account is easy, and it can all be done from the comfort of your home. Even if you work full time, you can sell stuff as a side gig. Who doesn’t like a little extra income?
INTERNET
kiss951.com

FBI Says To Check Phone Settings

I’m pretty much a fan of spies especially if they’re women. In my eyes, Public Affairs Specialist Shelley Lynch with the FBI Charlotte Division is not only smart but sassy. The latest tip she shared was to go to my phone and find the settings icon. See all those Apps in your private settings? Why in the world would they be sitting there collecting all kinds of data during the day and late at night? For Android users the procedure might be the same.
CELL PHONES

