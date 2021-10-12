Olympus Confirms US Cyberattack, Weeks After BlackMatter Ransomware Hit EMEA Systems

An anonymous reader shares a report: Apple debuted a controversial new Safari tab design this summer at WWDC 2021, and since then, it has tweaked that look and even let you turn off many of the changes. With macOS Monterey, however, the company is going back to the way tabs looked before. On Apple's official page for the upcoming software update, if you scroll down to the section titled "Access Tab Groups anywhere," you can just barely see Safari's older (and arguably better) design in the example screenshots on both a Mac and on an iPad (via Daring Fireball). From earlier this month: Daring Fireball's criticism of the Safari tab design.

