2021 Suzuki SV650/X/ABS

Ducati’s original Scrambler is central to the company’s pantheon of bikes. Today’s riders may forget that the first Scramblers appeared in 1962, but for an entire generation the name brings back memories of a bike that was agile, quick off the mark, and fun. In Europe, where riders of the time had a choice of clip-ons, motocross bars, or machines set up for touring, the slightly arrogant, look-at-me-riding posture made possible by its unique handlebar design and low seat were a breath of fresh air. The Scramblers’ superb Ducati 250/350/450 singles made them feel sporty. But above all, in this writer’s opinion, the Ducati Scramblers were some of the best-looking bikes ever, lean, mean, and stylish all at once. Massimo Tamburini once said that as a young man he would spend hours admiring the Ducati Scramblers on show at the Rimini Ducati dealer.

