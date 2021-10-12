CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 Suzuki SV650/X/ABS

Cover picture for the articleAlthough it’s been usurped by newer competition, the SV650 is still a solid choice for those looking for accessible performance on a budget. The Suzuki’s advancing age is beginning to show, however. Overview. Ever since its 1999 debut, the SV650 has been one of Suzuki’s top sellers by virtue of...

