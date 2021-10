Well, I can’t say I’m surprised by the outcome of the first half. The Chargers do not have the interior linemen to defend this run game. For lack of a better term, they’re missing their own “a**-kickers” in the trenches. The Browns’ interior trio of JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio, and Wyatt Teller have had their way with the likes of Linval Joseph and Jerry Tillery. It’s one of the NFL’s best units versus one of the league’s worst. I don’t know what type of adjustments can even be made at halftime but something has to change and change fast.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO