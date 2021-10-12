JPMorgan Chase joins UN's Net-Zero Banking Alliance
JPMorgan Chase signed a pledge to join the United Nations' Net-Zero Banking Alliance climate initiative, the bank announced Friday, according to Reuters and Bloomberg. The Net-Zero Banking Alliance is composed of 61 banks across the globe that have committed to realigning their lending and investment portfolios to reduce attributable greenhouse-gas emissions, including a promise to reach net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050.www.utilitydive.com
