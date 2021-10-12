CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

JPMorgan Chase joins UN's Net-Zero Banking Alliance

By Robin Bradley
utilitydive.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJPMorgan Chase signed a pledge to join the United Nations' Net-Zero Banking Alliance climate initiative, the bank announced Friday, according to Reuters and Bloomberg. The Net-Zero Banking Alliance is composed of 61 banks across the globe that have committed to realigning their lending and investment portfolios to reduce attributable greenhouse-gas emissions, including a promise to reach net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050.

www.utilitydive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Energize Ventures Raises $330 Million to Fund Digital Solutions to Combat the Climate Crisis

Energize Ventures is a global alternative investment manager that funds digital-first solutions to accelerate the sustainable energy transition. The company recently announced the closing of a second flagship fund with total capital commitments of $330 million. Energize Ventures managing partner John Tough joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss how the funding will further the company's mission.
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Carney
institutionalinvestor.com

The McKnight Foundation Joins Asset Owners Going Net-Zero

The McKnight Foundation on Monday announced a new target to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in its portfolio by 2050 at the latest. The foundation — with $3 billion in assets under management — is the largest U.S.-based private foundation to make the net-zero commitment, following in the footsteps of the David Rockefeller Fund, which announced its decision in 2020.
ENVIRONMENT
Benzinga

JPMorgan Chase: Q3 Earnings Insights

JPMorgan Chase(NYSE:JPM) stock rose by 1.53% on Thursday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 06:52 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Earnings. JPMorgan Chase beat their estimated earnings by 24.67%, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $500,000,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Chase Bank#Reuters#Bloomberg#Wall Street Titans Citi#U N#Gfanz#The Bank Of England
The Motley Fool

3 Takeaways From JPMorgan Chase's Earnings Report

Investors will need to stay patient for loan growth. Credit just keeps getting better, with net charge-offs at their lowest in recent history. The corporate and investment banking division turned in another strong quarter, driven by M&A activity. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), America's largest bank by assets, kicked off another widely...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. product supplement no. 4-II dated November 4, 2020 and. underlying supplement no. 1-II dated November 4, 2020. Registration Statement Nos. 333-236659 and 333-236659-01 Dated October 13, 2021. Rule 424(b)(2) JPMorgan Chase Financial...
INCOME TAX
American Banker

JPMorgan Chase's glass-half-full message on credit card lending

JPMorgan Chase’s credit card business is showing signs of life, persuading company executives that a resumption of loan growth is getting nearer, though perhaps not right around the corner. While total loans in consumer and community banking fell by 2% year over year during the third quarter, credit card spending...
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
United Nations
concreteproducts.com

NRMCA joins global effort targeting net-zero carbon emissions

Source: National Ready Mixed Concrete Association, Alexandria, Va.; CP staff. The National Ready Mixed Concrete Association and Build With Strength initiative have aligned with a global consortium of concrete and cement trade associations or organizations committing to a net-zero carbon dioxide emissions industry by 2050. Their action dovetails release of Global Cement and Concrete Association’s (GCCA) 2050 Cement & Concrete Industry Roadmap for Net Zero and Portland Cement Association’s Roadmap to Carbon Neutrality.
ENVIRONMENT
theiet.org

Tesco and BT join calls for mandatory net-zero reporting

Some of Britain’s largest businesses have joined asset managers in calling for mandatory net-zero reporting, which would force businesses to become more transparent about their decarbonisation ambitions. Research from environmental charity WWF suggests that fewer than one in five of the UK’s largest public companies have credible plans to slash...
ECONOMY
South Florida Business Journal

Banking & Finance Roundup: Miami-based Sunstate Bank lands investment from JPMorgan Chase

Financial giant JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) has increased its direct equity investments in minority depository institutions and community development financial institutions to $100 million and added 10 institutions, including Miami-based Sunstate Bank, as recipients. Sunstate Bank will use the multimillion-dollar investment to expand small-business lending in underserved communities and finance...
MIAMI, FL
World Economic Forum

Banks can achieve net-zero pledge by 2050. Here's how

The UN group, Net-Zero Banking Alliance, have pledged to reach net-zero carbon emissions across their lending portfolios by 2050. Banks can influence corporate behaviour by offering loans and investments that factor in climate-related risks. Only through collective action across the public and private sector can we tackle the climate crisis.
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

India's Reliance Swoops on Solar Capacity as Part of Net Zero Goal

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd on Sunday announced two deals to buy solar capacity, as the owner of the world's biggest refining complex seeks to become net carbon zero by 2035 and make India a hub for low-cost solar manufacture. Through its unit Reliance New Energy Solar...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Top fossil fuel lender JPMorgan joins UN climate action finance plan

NEW YORK, Oct 8 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) said Friday it was joining the United Nation's Net-Zero Banking Alliance, a group of global banks that have committed to dramatically reducing their carbon financing and investment activities. As the largest U.S. bank and a major lender to the...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy