CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Revisioning Customer Supplied Geometry on the Platform

By Steve Fick
The SOLIDWORKS Blog
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor many industries, it’s quite common to receive customer supplied 3D models. Fixturing, dies, molds, & custom automation equipment, all make use of this practice. But what happens when your customer provides you with a new revision of the design? How do you capture it? Luckily, the Collaborative Designer for SOLIDWORKS role on the 3DEXPERIENCE Platform makes this easy. Let’s take a look.

blogs.solidworks.com

Comments / 0

Related
AlleyWatch

mParticle Raises $150M for its Customer Data Infrastructure Platform

The customer data platform market size is expected to grow to $15.3B by 2026; that’s just the platform market. The value of the data that these platforms contain is worth much more; when this data is harness correctly, the value increases even more. Providing personalized experiences has become of paramount importance to brands in today’s demanding digital environment but managing the data intake, processing, and management process has become n tedious task for many, especially at scale. mParticle is a customer data infrastructure platform that allows businesses to manage the massive data opportunities available, through a single platform, allowing them to focus on delivering superior customer experiences rather than spending valuable internal resources managing data. Organizations can manage data from disparate sources, ensuring that data quality is preserved, privacy requirements are maintained, and the data is accessible to all facets of the organization. With a single API, teams can access customer data as well as sync data with 300+ marketing and analytics APIs. The data-infrastructure-as-a-service platform is trusted by organizations across a breadth of industries; clients include Klarna, NBCUniversal, Spotify, and Airbnb.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
martechseries.com

Terminus Lands in New Tech B2B Customer Data Platforms, Q3 2021 Report

Report by independent research firms cites Terminus as the only late stage vendor in both embedded and standalone CDP functionality segments. Terminus, the only account-based engagement platform built to deliver more pipeline and revenue through multi-channel account-based marketing (ABM), today announced it has been included in the Forrester New Tech B2B Customer Data Platforms, Q3 2021 Report. Terminus is the only included late stage vendor in both the embedded and standalone customer data platform (CDP) functionality segments.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

urLive Launches Customer Engagement Platform to Transform the Online Customer Experience

New service provides online customers with one-click video access to a brand’s sales and support agents. urLive Software Inc., a cloud-based communication services provider today announced the launch of the urLive Customer Engagement Platform™. The next generation customer engagement platform empowers businesses to connect online customers with their sales and support teams instantly and simply using live video.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design Change
ptonline.com

Dow to Start Supplying Circular Polymers to Customers in 2022

Dow announced several advancements in its efforts to provide customers with recycled plastic products. The advancements will enable the company to provide initial supply of fully circular polymers to customers starting in 2022. All of these efforts reportedly enable plastics that are currently unrecyclable to be recycled, including flexible plastics used in packaging, which today are typically incinerated or sent to landfill.
ENVIRONMENT
martechseries.com

HubSpot Introduces a More Customizable, More Connected, More Customer-Centric CRM Platform at INBOUND 2021

Advanced customization, administration, reporting, and more are now available across the HubSpot platform. HubSpot, the leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, announced today at INBOUND 2021 new enterprise-grade features and updates to help businesses better align their data, channels, and teams and easily adapt to every phase of growth.
TECHNOLOGY
VentureBeat

AI-powered customer service analytics platform SupportLogic nabs $50M

AI-powered customer service analytics platform SupportLogic today announced that it raised $50 million in series B funding led by WestBridge Capital Partners and General Catalyst, with participation from Sierra Ventures and Emergent Ventures. CEO Krishna Raj Raja says that the funds, which bring SupportLogic’s total raised to over $62 million, will be put toward supporting the company’s growth and ongoing platform development.
BUSINESS
CMSWire

How the Customer Data Platform Industry Reconfigured During COVID

2020 saw a global pandemic, extreme weather, political instability, and the accompanying budget cuts that come with times of uncertainty. While many businesses’ initial reaction was to pull back on spending, forward-looking organizations quickly realized prioritizing the digital experience across the full customer journey was now an imperative for survival.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
The SOLIDWORKS Blog

How the Cloud can Provide the Freedom to Innovate

You could characterize the evolution of CAD as heavyweight, medium weight, and lightweight. Initially CAD software was heavily tied to a single location, typically running on powerful UNIX workstations (remember the “grep” command?). In retrospect, this was certainly a heavyweight solution. In the mid-1990s along came a plucky little startup...
SOFTWARE
The SOLIDWORKS Blog

SOLIDWORKS Support Monthly News – October 2021

Welcome to the new edition of the SOLIDWORKS Support Monthly News! This monthly news blog is co-authored by members of the SOLIDWORKS Technical Support teams worldwide. Bill of Materials (BOM) changes in SOLIDWORKS 2022. By Mario IOCCO. Using Sheet Set Manager in DraftSight®. By Nav Mahajan. For any design project...
ENTERTAINMENT
Cheddar News

Apple Unleashed Mac Announcements Could Sustain Tech Giant Into 2022

Angelo Zino, a senior equity analyst at CFRA Research, joined Cheddar to talk about whether or not Apple’s new line of products is enough to continue driving up demand for goods from the tech giant. He noted that some features Apple is rolling out is “a major overhaul of the Mac product line.” Apple is reintroducing HDMI ports on Macs and iMacs, headphone jacks, and SD card readers, which Zino said is a selling point for customers. "At least on the PC side of things, I think some of these new announcements will allow them to sustain some of those elevated levels as well as maybe continue to take some market share in the coming quarters," Zino said.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Apple launches $19 ‘polishing cloth’ for its computers

Apple has released its latest product: a new cleaning cloth for its displays.At $19 or the same in pounds, it is much more expensive than many competitors. On Amazon, for instance, one seller is offering 20 microfibre cleaning clothes for just £6.69.But it claims to offer special features above and beyond any normal cleaning cloth – and Apple warns that using any other kind of cloth on its £5,499 displays could damage them.As with any other Apple product, it can be bought directly from the Apple Store, where it has its own listing. Like other Apple products, it includes its own...
ELECTRONICS
Sourcing Journal

Welspun India Rolls Out Wel-Trak 2.0 Blockchain Traceability Tool

The Blockchain and AI-based traceability platform is set to capture all of Welspun India’s product lines and sustainability data points. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BUSINESS
tvtechnology.com

SDVI, TMT Insights Partner On Rally Media Supply Chain Platform Deployments

SUNNYVALE, Calif.—Cloud-native media supply chain provider SDVI and professional services and software development firm TMT Insights today announced a new deployment partnership for SDVI’s Rally media supply chain platform. Leveraging TMT Insight’s professional services expertise, the companies aim to accelerate integration and deployment of Rally and to help customers optimize...
BUSINESS
The SOLIDWORKS Blog

Futureproof Your Product Design – 7 Technologies Your Design Solution Should Support

It can seem overwhelming to keep pace with the latest and greatest technologies that intersect with engineering and manufacturing: 3D printing, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, augmented reality, virtual reality, smart factories, and the internet of things (IoT). There is so much to consider, especially in a delicate economy that continually faces unpredictable disruptions.
TECHNOLOGY
businessjournaldaily.com

Soft Touch Furniture Expands to Supply DIY Customers

GIRARD, Ohio — Soft Touch Furniture celebrated their grand opening of their fabric warehouse on Tuesday. Customers can choose from over 1,000 different fabrics. “Everyday it’s changing and new things are coming and new things are being added or being removed so it’s always nice to just pop in [and] take a look at what we have,” says Megan Vickers, vice president of Soft Touch Furniture.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
ArchDaily

Rural Geometries Barn / Paradigma Ariadné

Lead Architects: Attila Róbert Csóka, Szabolcs Molnár, Dávid Smiló. Constructor: Fa-ker Sped Ltd. Text description provided by the architects. Budapest-based Paradigma Ariadné architecture studio was invited by the city of Sándorfalva to design a buffalo barn and an educational trail into their natural protected land that today is wholly covered with reeds. The initial aim of the development was to immigrate buffalos to the place.
DESIGN
Robb Report

MB&F Just Dropped a Titanium Version of Its Steampunky LM Perpetual Watch

MB&F’s Legacy Machine watches don’t look like the kind of thing you’d want to take into the wild, even though they’re essentially high-concept sports watches. But the brand’s latest version of its LM Perpetual, the first in a titanium case, might be its most robust design yet. On Wednesday, the Swiss watchmaker released the LM Perpetual EVO, a 44 mm perpetual calendar watch that, if the marketing materials are any indication, was created to work hard and play hard. The limited-edition timepiece uses a no-bezel construction—meaning its domed sapphire crystal is fused directly to the case. This model also features a...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy