MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As Gov. Tim Walz and other state leaders make another pitch to get children vaccinated against COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health reported 2,868 new cases and 29 more deaths from the virus Monday. One of those deaths was a Hennepin County resident in their late 30s. The latest figures bring the total case count to 758,252, and 8,436 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19. As of Friday, 246 COVID-19 patients were being treated in intensive care units in Minnesota. Another 761 infections were being treated in non-ICU beds. Minnesota’s latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate is 8.4%, the highest mark...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO