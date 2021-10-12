CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Filmmaker Wes Anderson Designed a Real Train Car You Can Ride In

By Zac Thompson
frommers.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilm director Wes Anderson (pictured above) has redesigned a real-life, luxury train carriage and, honestly, what took him so long?. It's an environment—small, self-contained, elegant, and old-timey—that seems especially suited to Anderson's distinctive aesthetic. That's probably why the moviemaker has created several train compartments for the big screen, most notably in 2007's The Darjeeling Limited, which is about three brothers riding the rails across India.

www.frommers.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 Lite FM

Every Wes Anderson Film, Ranked From Worst To Best

With Wes Anderson’s tenth feature-length film The French Dispatch hitting theaters this October, it’s high time we look back on the director’s illustrious — if not polarizing — career. Even the name “Wes Anderson” elicits a visceral response in moviegoers. Anderson has a distinct visual style like no other, characterized by meticulous symmetry, carefully curated color palettes, and deadpan performances from a recurring roster of actors. For some, his quirkiness can be off putting. Others can’t get enough.
MOVIES
Wallpaper*

Wes Anderson shapes classic carriage for cinematic journeys

Luxury travel specialist Belmond has revealed its newest project, a collaboration with the American film director Wes Anderson. The result is a restored and renewed carriage in Belmond’s British Pullman train, enhanced and upgraded to create a window into Anderson’s world. The train carriage is a classic cinematic space. Perfectly...
ENTERTAINMENT
NYLON

Wes Anderson’s Next Film Is ‘Asteroid City’

Wes Anderson may hopping from one film festival to another in promotion of the theatrical release of his long-awaited feature The French Dispatch, but that’s not enough to stop him from working on his next film. Back in June, it was reported that Anderson was preparing to spend his summer in the town of Chinchón, Spain, the location of his then-untitled film. Little was known about the flick other than its set featured a mock train station and classic, rolling Western landscapes. (Anderson and his penchant for twee, am I right?) But now, thanks to his frequent collaborator, Bill Murray, we have a name: Asteroid City.
MOVIES
Collider

Wes Anderson's Next Movie Title Reportedly Revealed by Bill Murray

Bill Murray has reportedly revealed the title for director Wes Anderson’s next film, per Screen Daily. The new feature is titled Asteroid City, and will involve “the usual cast of characters,” Murray said. He also teased more details about the film at Sunday’s BFI London Film Festival screening of their most recent creative collaboration, The French Dispatch.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wes Anderson
kdhx.org

‘The French Dispatch’ is classic, quirky Wes Anderson story telling

Fans of writer/director Wes Anderson’s wildly imaginative, quirky films will feel at home in “The French Dispatch.” Inspired by his avowed love of “The New Yorker,” Anderson describes his fictional magazine as “a factual, weekly report on the subjects of world politics, the arts (high and low), fashion, fancy cuisine/fine drink, and diverse stories of human-interest set in Ennui-sur-Blasé.”
MOVIES
Time Out Global

The ultimate Wes Anderson travel guide

The French Dispatch director’s must-visit Wes-tinations. From more local beginnings filming Bottle Rocket and. in his home state of Texas, Wes Anderson has brought his immaculate visions to the wider world via plane, train and submersible. The American filmmaker could make a refuse dump look visitable – and in fact, did, with Isle of Dogs.
TEXAS STATE
goombastomp.com

The French Dispatch Is a Delightful Petit Fours of Wes Anderson

What is it about Wes Anderson’s films? They’re stylish, playful, and poignant. They attract big-name stars that mix with relative unknowns who all get to embody quirky and caricatured roles. His visuals are as articulate as his scripts and give movies like The Royal Tenenbaums, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, and The Grand Budapest Hotel their eloquent flavor. Anderson’s latest film, The French Dispatch, is presented as a tantalizing anthology of stories that give you more tediously designed bang for your buck.
MOVIES
Collider

Why This Wes Anderson Short Film You Might Have Missed Is Essential to His Filmography

Wes Anderson is one of the most distinguishable auteur directors of the past several decades, the rare filmmaker whose name itself is both a genre and a marketing device that courts a loyal following. Anderson celebrated the twenty-fifth anniversary of his debut feature Bottle Rocket this year, and he’ll again be in the awards conversation with his pro-journalism anthology film The French Dispatch. While it's easy to paint Anderson into a box considering the visual and tonal similarities between all of his work, the stories and perspectives Anderson tells are wildly different among his projects.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trains#Cruises#Wales#The Darjeeling Limited#Irl#British#The French Dispatch
WWD

A Closer Look at Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Dune’ Press Tour Fashion

Click here to read the full article. Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet have become some of the biggest style stars to watch over the last few years, and their fashion during their “Dune” press tour has cemented their high-fashion credentials. Both stars have attended several events over the last month and a half for the upcoming sci-fi film wearing stylish looks from designer brands like Balmain, Vivienne Westwood, Alaïa, Haider Ackermann, Stella McCartney and more that evoke each of their respective styles. Chalamet, for one, has continued his affinity for modern suits by wearing looks in graphic patterns and fresh takes on...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Duchess Camilla surprises in chic midi dress with statement detail

The Duchess of Cornwall looked ever so chic on Tuesday when she wore a unique midi dress to attend The Oldie of the Year Awards. Camilla could be seen stepping out in the navy number, which featured a contrasting white shirt-style collar, a pleated hem and white detailing on the sleeves. The royal accessorised with a matching navy clutch bag, black tights and simple black heels, looking as sophisticated as ever to attend the special event.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Zendaya Looked Perfectly On-Theme in Futuristic Space Princess Dress at ‘Dune’ Premiere

Zendaya hit the red carpet looking like she stepped off a spaceship — with a full glam team. The actress appeared at the UK premiere of “Dune,” her new sci-fi movie co-starring Timothée Chalamet. Styled by Law Roach, she wore an asymmetrical Rick Owens white column gown that gave serious space princess vibes. The look featured one sleeve and sequins throughout the entire dress. Her jewelry, courtesy of Bulgari, included a silver bracelet that crawled up her right arm, simple earrings and multiple rings. Her purple galactic eye makeup tied the whole look together. The highly-anticipated film has been promoted for well...
BEAUTY & FASHION
NBC Miami

The ‘Orient Express' Is a Real Train — and Taking a Ride Is Not Cheap

Before the dawn of private jets and business class flights, royalty and high society members traveled through Europe onboard luxury trains. Now anyone can do it — if they are willing and able to spend £1,700 ($2,300) for a one-night trip. That's the starting rate to go from Florence to...
TRAFFIC
heyuguys.com

The French Dispatch LFF Premiere Interviews – the cast on Wes Anderson’s latest

Wes Anderson’s The French Despatch came to the red carpet of the 2021 London Film Festival yesterday evening and we were there to speak to the cast. Written and directed by Anderson, the film has a stellar cast comprising of Benicio del Toro, Frances McDormand, Jeffrey Wright, Adrien Brody, Timothée Chalamet, Léa Seydoux, Tilda Swinton, Mathieu Amalric, Lyna Khoudri, Stephen Park, Owen Wilson and Bill Murray.
MOVIES
Robb Report

Warm & Wonderful, the Maker of Princess Diana’s Infamous Black Sheep Sweater, Is Back

This fall, the return of sweater weather coincides with a remarkable comeback story. Warm & Wonderful, a British knitwear brand that was founded in 1979 and enjoyed ‘80s fame after a young Princess Diana was snapped wearing its now-infamous sheep sweater, has returned with its first-ever e-commerce site and a London pop-up shop opening this Thursday, October 21. It’s the latest chapter in Warm & Wonderful’s unexpected second act, which began last fall when the label collaborated with Rowing Blazers to revive its most iconic design, which sold out several times over. “It’s been absolutely extraordinary and very exciting,” say co-founders...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

Phoebe Dynevor on feminism, ﻿faking confidence and the pressures of sudden fame

The night before our interview, Phoebe Dynevor found herself re-reading her diary entries for last December, when Bridgerton first aired. "I had literally put: the show’s out, some people like it, and I’m arguing with my brother again," she laughs. "I thought it was just another project. I didn’t think anyone was going to care. We were all in lockdown, stuck at home and nothing changed."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy