Filmmaker Wes Anderson Designed a Real Train Car You Can Ride In
Film director Wes Anderson (pictured above) has redesigned a real-life, luxury train carriage and, honestly, what took him so long?. It's an environment—small, self-contained, elegant, and old-timey—that seems especially suited to Anderson's distinctive aesthetic. That's probably why the moviemaker has created several train compartments for the big screen, most notably in 2007's The Darjeeling Limited, which is about three brothers riding the rails across India.www.frommers.com
Comments / 0