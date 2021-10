The Clinton County Family YMCA is excited to announce upcoming opportunities to experience the fun of the Y for you and your family this fall!. Our Homeschool Wellness Program kicks off on October 18, and we are excited to invite your kids to learn a new skill while also being active! The program is available for kids in kindergarten through 12th grade; however, children under the age of 13 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian for the duration of their time with us. We will utilize games like kickball and dodgeball along with aquatic activities in our pool. Lastly, we will encourage team building and honesty, sportsmanship, and leadership development. Members can enroll for $5 / class or non-members can take part for $8 / class.

CLINTON COUNTY, IN ・ 13 DAYS AGO