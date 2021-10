It's been well over twenty years since I last attended a Montana State University Bobcat football game, and after this weekend, I'm kicking myself for not going more often. For my family, it was their first time. My stepdaughter convinced us to buy tickets for the October 9th homecoming game when they first went on sale a couple of months ago and I'm so glad she did because we had a blast.

MONTANA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO