Sir David Adjaye wants to flip the script with his next New York highrise. The Ghanaian-British architect has just unveiled a proposal for an upside-down skyscraper called The Affirmation Tower. The soaring building, which would be located on Manhattan’s west side, would also be one of the city’s tallest building. The supertall building—which has been proposed for Site K, a lot only blocks from Hudson Yards and the High Line—features a unique inverted design that gives it the impression of having been built upside down. The building cantilevers out five times from its base, with each progressive level bigger than the last....

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO