Gun violence claiming more lives of American teens, children

By WJBD Staff
 9 days ago

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Gun violence is killing an increasing number of American children, from toddlers caught in crossfire to teenagers gunned down in turf wars, drug squabbles or for posting the wrong thing on social media. Experts say idleness caused by the COVID-19 pandemic shares the blame with easy access to guns and disputes that too often end with gunfire. Statistics compiled by the Gun Violence Archive show youth homicides rose sharply from 2019 to 2020, and that this year is shaping up to be even worse. Through Monday, shootings claimed 1,179 young lives and left 3,292 youths injured.

