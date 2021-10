A Minersville man is in Schuylkill County Prison having been arrested for the 2015 killing of a Pottsville resident. Pottsville Police charged Adriell Chambers, 42, with criminal homicide and criminal conspiracy to commit homicide in the death of Dat Huynh, 32, March 2, 2015, on West Norwegian Street in the city. An autopsy of Huynh found he died as a result of gunshot wounds to the head and torso.