The Halifax County High School boys and girls cross-country teams placed second in their Piedmont District meet on Tuesday at Martinsville High School. Ethan Kirkhart led the boys team with a fourth-place finish and a time of 19 minutes and 42 seconds and was followed by fellow Comet Will Van Opstal who finished tenth overall with a time of 20 minutes and 18 seconds. The boys team was unable to keep the race close to the Tunstall boys as they pulled away early in the race. Tunstall scored a team low of 31 points and Halifax scored a 61 in the meet.

HALIFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 6 DAYS AGO