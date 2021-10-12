Richie Nixon wins 12-gauge event at Portsmouth-Langley Open

Halifax County Gun Club hosted their last registered skeet shoot of the year, the Portsmouth-Langley Open on Sept. 30 through Oct. 3. This distinct name goes back some years, to when there were two very active gun clubs in the Tidewater area. One was at the Langley Air Base in Hampton and the other nearby in Portsmouth. But due to military and urban expansion, both clubs were forced to close. Determined to keep their names and traditions alive, arrangements were made with Halifax to hold their annual event.