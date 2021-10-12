CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Georgia Tennant has fans saying the same thing with latest gorgeous family shot

By Matthew Moore
Hello Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia Tennant is a doting mum to five children, including three daughters, and on Tuesday she stunned fans with a beautiful group shot of the three girls. Olive, ten, Doris, six, and Birdie, one, were sat in front of the TV after Georgia had beautifully braided their hair. Olive and Doris appeared to be in matching outfits, as they styled out some black hoodies, while Birdie looked adorable in some red mushroom pyjamas that were perfect for the autumn season. The proud mum was clearly a fan of her work, as she joked: "#braidybunch."

www.hellomagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVShowsAce

Justin Duggar & Claire Spivey’s Big News LEAKED By Her Mom, Hilary

Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey have a big life announcement to make to fans, but they didn’t share it themselves yet. Before Justin and Claire had an opportunity to post on social media about this next step in their lives together, it was leaked by a relative. It’s unclear if Hilary Spivey, Claire’s mother, had the couple’s permission to show fans what’s coming next. But she did it anyway, so the news is officially leaked.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Hello Magazine

Amanda Owen's heartwarming new photo has fans saying same thing

Our Yorkshire Farm has returned for a brand new series and viewers have been loving seeing the Owen family back on their screens. Away from the show, however, Amanda - known as the Yorkshire Shepherdess - often shares updates from their family life on their farm, and her recent post has fans all saying the same thing.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Madonna leaves fans stunned into silence in gorgeous leather pants

Madonna is known for her extraordinary looks, and on Tuesday the singer proved just that as she shared some exciting news about her upcoming documentary, Madame X. The Vogue singer revealed that the script for the project was nearly finished, and she made the announcement while sprawled out on a beautiful rug in a stunning pair of leather pants. The singer had gone all-out with her look, as she also included some platform shoes, a mesh top, accessorized with some fingerless gloves and several chain necklaces, one of which featured a cross. In some of the photos, she even wore a pair of white-framed sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Millie Mackintosh's exquisite baby shower cake is too beautiful to eat – see photos

Pregnant Millie Mackintosh has wowed her Instagram followers with photos of her baby shower cake – and it's impossible not to be impressed. The former Made in Chelsea star, who shares her 17-month-old daughter Sienna with her husband Hugo Taylor, is expecting her second baby this autumn and celebrated her pregnancy with the most stunning baby shower at her London home.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Georgia Tennant
Person
David Tennant
Person
Robin
Hello Magazine

Alex Jones melts hearts with adorable photo of sons after exciting day

Alex Jones will no doubt have wowed her fans with her latest photo of her sons, which couldn't have been any cuter. The One Show star took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a picture of Teddy, four, and Kit, two, who were sweetly washing some small pumpkins in a bowl of soapy water at a table in the family's garden.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Jamie Lee Curtis shares first photo of daughter Ruby alongside heartfelt message

Jamie Lee Curtis is a proud mother to two children, and has given masses of support to daughter Ruby since she came out as a trans woman in July. On Wednesday, the mother-of-three shared the first photo of her daughter since she publicly came out, posting an interview that the pair had done with People. In the photo, Jamie and Ruby had their hands on top of each other. The Halloween star looked elegant in all-black ensemble while her daughter looked stunning with a beautiful gothic look, complete with fishnet sleeves.
BEAUTY & FASHION
104.1 WIKY

Spice Girls’ Mel B says she’s been battling COVID-19

The Spice Girls‘ Mel B took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that she’s recovering after contracting COVID-19. “In my head I’m here @youandmemaldives ahhhh what a beautiful place, sunshine crystal clear sea being totally spoilt rotten in my private villa named after me but in reality right now I’m curled up in bed getting over the final long haul of COVID,” Mel — a.k.a. Scary Spice — shared, along with a montage of photos from a recent vacation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tasmanian
hotnewhiphop.com

Darius McCrary & Sidney Starr Seen Kissing, Twerking In Viral Clip

It was just yesterday (October 18) when reports began to fly that Darius McCrary and Sidney Starr were an item, but the gossip was quickly shut down. The Family Matters icon was previously said to have been dating Kevin Hart's ex-wife Torrei Hart, and while fans believed that romance was still brewing, new reports claim that McCrary had linked with the trans reality television star.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
bravotv.com

Kenya Moore Shares a Sweet Update on Her "Family"

The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kenya Moore does not hold back when it comes to expressing how much she cherishes her family. Of course, the RHOA mom's adorable daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly is front and center in her life. But as Kenya recently shared on Instagram, her definition of family also includes her partner on Dancing with the Stars, Brandon Armstrong.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Drew Barrymore resembles a 'snow queen' after jaw-dropping transformation

Drew Barrymore has often left us stunned with some incredible looks, but on Tuesday she had fans wowed with an icy, jaw-dropping transformation that we weren't expecting. The star's cosmetics brand, Flower Beauty, released its latest product, a stunning 'warrior princess' mascara, that transformed users into "snow queens" and Drew took the chance to show off the product to her 14.6 million followers. In a small clip, she displayed the stunning ice color that the mascara turned people's lashes, and she looked mesmerising. She also showed off a playful side as she winked at the camera and messed around.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Jim Davidson walks out of Ashley Banjo interview after being challenged over ‘racist’ Diversity dance reaction

Jim Davidson walked out of his interview with Diversity star Ashley Banjo when the latter accused him of holding “inherently racist views” over his reaction to the dance troupe’s tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement.In September 2020, the former presenter and comedian criticised the troupe’s performance – which aired on Britain’s Got Talent – posting a video titled “Who Needs Diversity?” and calling the appearance “ridiculous” and “indulgent”.Now, in a conversation aired on ITV documentary Ashley Banjo: Britain in Black and White last night, Davidson walked out after a tense discussion in which Banjo said the video was...
THEATER & DANCE
Hello Magazine

Janette Manrara talks 'people worth keeping around' in post - and Strictly friends react

It Take Two star Janette Manrara has shared a useful saying about life – and received plenty of support from her friends from the world of Strictly. The former dancing pro, who now presents It Takes Two, shared a saying which read: "Notice the people who celebrate your achievements, wish you a happy birthday, get excited about your goals and encourage you to do better without losing your sense of self. Those are the people worth keeping around."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy